Parata Systems Becomes Flip the Pharmacy Program Sponsor; Signals Commitment to the Future of Community-based Pharmacy

CARY, N.C., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip the Pharmacy, a 5-year pharmacy transformation program impacting thousands of community-based pharmacies, announced today that Parata Systems, a leading provider of pharmacy automation, including vial-filling, adherence packaging, and workflow and patient experience solutions, has become a national program sponsor. The sponsorship will support the program's mission of re-working pharmacy practices, moving the focus from counting and filling prescriptions to the ultimate goal of improving a patient's health.

"Parata Systems has been supporting the Flip the Pharmacy program since Day One as one of our program partners, prior to expanding its commitment to a national program sponsor," said Randy McDonough, PharmD, MS, BCGP, BCPS, FAPhA, Director of Practice Transformation for the Flip the Pharmacy program. "This financial commitment really signals to community-based pharmacies across America that Parata Systems is committed to their future success. We are excited to share the best practices of Parata pharmacies with our participating pharmacies.

"We firmly believe that community-based pharmacies in America need to move toward an ongoing focus on patient health, and that focus is made possible through the Appointment-Based Model," shared Mark Longley, Chief Strategy Officer for Parata Systems. "There remains an enormous need for pharmacies to not simply be a pillar in the community, but to possess the ability to support patients outside the four walls of a pharmacy, and Parata Systems is proud to aid in this effort."

Five hundred pharmacies were selected for the first Cohort of Flip the Pharmacy which runs through September 2021. Another 300 pharmacies were selected for Cohort 2, which runs October 2020 through September 2022. The Flip the Pharmacy program is on track to have over 1,000 pharmacies complete the 24-month program and impact thousands more who can follow along for free via publicly available materials.

"Parata Systems' packaging and adherence solutions play a critical role in medication synchronization and the evolution of the appointment-based model (ABM)," said Troy Trygstad, PharmD, MBA, PhD, Executive Director of CPESN USA, who is serving as the Flip the Pharmacy Coordinating Center. "And, ABM is at the core of everything we are preaching within the Flip the Pharmacy program and the evolution towards the sustainable next generation pharmacy that schedules and providers healthcare services alongside their regular filling of medications. We are extremely appreciative of Parata's financial support and excited to collaborate with them."

About Flip the Pharmacy

Flip the Pharmacy is a five-year pharmacy transformation program aiming to re-work community-based pharmacy practice beyond filling prescriptions and toward an ongoing focus on a patient's health (or more officially, beyond point-in-time, prescription-level transactional models toward longitudinal and patient-level care processes and value-based models). Using monthly change packages, Flip the Pharmacy coaches work with local pharmacy teams to implement the six key transformation domains with an emphasis on continuing patient care planning with documentation in various eCare plan platforms. The program aims to directly support over 1,000 pharmacies and impact thousands more. To date, over 800 community-based pharmacies are receiving direct coaching and implementation support. Flip the Pharmacy has been made possible through the generous support of Founding Sponsor: Community Pharmacy Foundation and Program Sponsors: Compliant Pharmacy Alliance and Parata Systems. Learn more at http://www.flipthepharmacy.com .

About Parata Systems, LLC

Parata provides pharmacy technology solutions to reduce costs, improve health outcomes and enhance the patient experience by offering the most comprehensive pharmacy automation portfolio with medication adherence packaging, high-speed robotic dispensing technologies and pharmacy workflow solutions. Discover how pharmacies across all practice settings use our solutions to stay out in front at parata.com .

