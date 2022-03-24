Parata Systems earns HITRUST certification recognizing the company's commitment to safeguarding sensitive data, protecting patient information

DURHAM, N.C., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parata Systems, a leading provider of pharmacy automation solutions for all pharmacy end-markets, today announced its Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST) CSF Certification, recognizing the Company's prioritization of, and commitment to, safeguarding sensitive patient information and data.

HITRUST is widely considered to be the "gold standard" of healthcare data security. As a HITRUST compliant organization, Parata has demonstrated that its information security infrastructure and protocol is compliant with the regulatory standards for handling personally identifiable patient information dictated by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Certification is valid for 24 months, at which time organizations undergo a recertification process.

"In today's healthcare landscape, data security is a top priority and of utmost importance," said John Earle, Parata's director of IT and security officer, who oversaw the certification process. "Achieving HITRUST CSF gives our customers reassurance that we put the security of their data first and are held to an exceptional standard to maintain that."

The addition of this certification, critical in an industry where interoperability is the goal and maintaining the integrity and safety of protected health information is expected, is key to Parata's future. Increasingly, organizations must maintain rigorous security programs that keep bad actors at bay in order to be considered as a business partner. As Parata looks to innovate on its existing pharmacy automation solutions, the ability to securely and compliantly leverage patient health and dispensing data will be critical.



About HITRUST CSF Certification

HITRUST CSF, which was developed in collaboration with data protection professionals, rationalizes relevant regulations and standards into a single overarching security and privacy framework. Since HITRUST CSF is risk- and compliance-based, organizations of varying risk profiles may customize their security and privacy baselines based on various factors, such as organization type, size, compliance requirements, and systems.

HITRUST understands data protection compliance and the challenges of assembling and maintaining certain programs. Its integrated approach helps to support an organization's information security management program. Because of this, HITRUST CSF is a widely recognized privacy and security framework across industries globally.

About Parata Systems

Parata provides pharmacy technology solutions to reduce costs, improve health outcomes and enhance the patient experience by offering the most comprehensive pharmacy automation portfolio with medication adherence packaging, high-speed robotic dispensing technologies and pharmacy workflow solutions. Discover how Parata powers pharmacies to help people lead healthier lives at parata.com.

