Parata Systems Introduces New Packager for Pouch and Blister

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parata Systems, a leading provider of pharmacy automation, including vial-filling, adherence packaging, and workflow and patient experience solutions, announces the launch of a new, dual adherence packager for both blister and pouch, the ATP 2 Duo™.

Medication adherence programs, including medication synchronization and adherence packaging, improve overall health outcomes – up to 26% fewer hospitalizations and fewer outpatient visits. Adherence programs also impact the health of a pharmacy's business, showing up to 40% business growth in one year.

Many pharmacies are tasked to provide adherence packaging best suited for their customers. There is a clear demand for blister and pouch packaging, and, until now, no single solution provided both.

"Medication management is a nonnegotiable priority in long-term care, and the ability for technology to provide both blister and pouch packaging is revolutionary," said Donald Brindisi, Pharmacy Manager at Masonic Villages, a group of long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania. "With the help of automation, we are actively expanding, streamlining workflows, and improving patient care at Masonic Villages. Simply put, without automation and technology such as the ATP 2 Duo, we would not be able to service all of our customers and provide the care they deserve."

Leveraging the same tried and tested dispensing technology as the ATP® 2 pouch packager the ATP 2 Duo augments the packager's capabilities. Pharmacies can utilize the same canisters and NDCs in their ATP 2 by adding Duo, blister packaging. Whether you're packaging for pouch or blister, ATP 2 Duo alleviates the need to move inventory between packaging solutions.

"Pharmacies providing medications to long-term care facilities, in-patient settings, and other facilities utilizing a med pass process need to be able to package those meds the way the customer needs them," said Tom Hanzel, Pharm. D. and vice president of long-term care sales at Parata. "Customers using adherence packaging must consider how it fits into carts, locking cabinets, or other furniture and how the healthcare providers prefer to distribute meds. A pharmacy's flexibility in packaging methods is valuable in attracting more business."

To deliver the technology pharmacies need, ATP 2 Duo offers:

Multi-med blister card packaging

Multi- and single-dose pouch packaging

Capacity to hold up to 480 canisters (or unique NDCs) at a time

Ability to package by the batch (more than one patient at a time)

Flexible and easy-to-use software for a wide range of reporting

Drag-and-drop editor to customize pouch design

"The ability to produce both blister and pouch packing from an all-in-one system is invaluable to our pharmacies needing to deliver both types of adherence packaging," said Kelley Schudy, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Parata. "We're proud to offer an innovative design for our customers and their patients."

ABOUT PARATA:

Parata provides pharmacy technology solutions to reduce costs, improve health outcomes, and enhance the patient experience by offering the most comprehensive pharmacy automation portfolio with medication adherence packaging, high-speed robotic dispensing technologies, and pharmacy workflow solutions. Discover how pharmacies across all practice settings use our solutions to stay out in front at parata.com.

