Parata Systems joins Pharmacy Development Services as a PDSadvantage Partner for Building Robust Independent Pharmacies

"Parata's core competencies for education, as well as their areas of expertise align directly with the values of Pharmacy Development Services," said Elaine Ladd, PharmD, Chief Pharmacy Officer for PDS. "With a focus on growing the capabilities and reach of independent pharmacy, Parata has a shared vision of utilizing education and innovation as the greatest tool for maximizing efficiency and long-term business success."

"Parata has always made clear our dedication to being a leading resource for independent pharmacy," said Mark Longley, Chief Strategy Officer for Parata Systems. "Our partnership with PDS solidifies this commitment and provides another avenue through which independent pharmacists can access valuable content, as well as a clear understanding of how Parata's portfolio of automated pharmacy solutions allow staff to prioritize their roles as providers and spend less time filling prescriptions. We're honored to be a partner of Pharmacy Development Services and recognize their contribution to the field and dedication to the success of independent pharmacy."

Pharmacy Development Services acts as a one-stop-shop for support for the independent pharmacist. With resource programs and consulting available in the categories of financial viability, staffing, growth, and operations, PDS continually looks to partner with organizations that can be a solution to the barriers and challenges experienced by independent pharmacies.

About Pharmacy Development Services (PDS)

PDS shows pharmacy owners and their teams how to build stronger businesses, provide better patient service, become more effective leaders, and improving profitability. PDS helps independent pharmacies become resistant to the industry forces working against them and find the freedom to achieve their business goals. Unlike drug distributors, buying groups, and trade associations, PDS is 100% focused on equipping independent pharmacy owners with the skills they need to make their life better and their business more valuable. For more information about Pharmacy Development Services, please visit www.pharmacyowners.com or call (800) 987-7386.

About Parata Systems, LLC

Parata provides pharmacy technology solutions to reduce costs, improve health outcomes and enhance the patient experience by offering the most comprehensive pharmacy automation portfolio with medication adherence packaging, high-speed robotic dispensing technologies and pharmacy workflow solutions. Discover how pharmacies across all practice settings use our solutions to stay out in front at parata.com .

