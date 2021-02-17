Parata Systems Launches Enhanced Website to Amplify Vision of Care in Pharmacy Settings and to Improve User Compatibility

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parata Systems, a leading provider of pharmacy automation, including vial-filling, adherence packaging, and workflow and patient experience solutions, today announced an enhanced website. Featuring the most comprehensive pharmacy automation portfolio to support improved patient outcomes, the new website makes it easier for pharmacy professionals to find solutions for the challenges in their specific market segments. The new site also spotlights the benefits and successes of adherence packaging, scalability, and central filling options across the industry. With a commitment to the user experience across all aspects of the company, improved website usability and intuitive navigation were at the forefront of the website modernization project.

The lack of medication adherence is a $300 billion cost to the U.S. healthcare system. With 23% of the population in the United States taking three or more medications per day, adherence packaging technology and centralized filling is more essential than ever. Parata powers pharmacies across the industry through the use of automation technology, in long-term care (LTC), retail, health systems, nutraceutical, and direct-to-home segments, to name a few. For each segment, the demands are different and present their own challenges and needs – the new website works to address this and includes a robust and detailed-oriented focus on the individualized markets, targeted to customer requirements.

"Implementing the right automation solutions can enable pharmacists to become more involved in value-based care – ultimately helping improve patient outcomes," said Rob Kill, CEO of Parata Systems. "Featuring Parata's solutions by segment better conveys Parata's vision for pharmacy care and also instills confidence in customers that our company can work together to identify and deliver high impact solutions, based on specific market needs."

Across all pharmacy segments, Parata works to provide solutions to ensure improved patient outcomes, including sharing best practices through customer success stories . Parata's commitment to helping solve these issues of medication adherence and packaging will now be at the forefront of the website's content, making it easier for pharmacies to work to help people lead healthier lives and scale accordingly.

As pharmacists visit Parata's website to access information on the industry and make informed decisions on improving workflow and patient care, the new design focuses on intuitive usability with simplified navigation. Ensuring a seamless user experience is necessary – from the Parata technology used in pharmacies, to the Parata website. Adding these new usability and navigation features provides a unique experience for pharmacists and decision-makers alike.

"With these enriched enhancements, Parata's new website can help pharmacies feel secure that they are choosing the right technology to meet their unique demands, ultimately ensuring positive patient health and outcomes," says Kelley Schudy, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Parata Systems. "Parata is constantly looking for ways to help our customers increase productivity and innovation as well as highlight their successes. We are confident this latest update supports our mission and helps us better serve our customers."

