Parata Systems Launches the Next Generation of Vial-Filling Robot

Improving pharmacy workflow helps alleviate medication errors that harm approximately 1.5 million people each year in the United States. By automating the labeling, filling, and capping of vials, the Parata Max 2 improves workflow and meets the demands of busy pharmacies across all settings. Max 2 contributes to reduced costs and medication errors by automating up to 80% of a pharmacy's oral solids with accuracy for drug and dose.

"Improving pharmacy workflow can directly increase patient safety," said Mark Longley, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Parata. "The enhancements we made in Max 2 are designed with the pharmacy's efficiency and accuracy top-of-mind."

To deliver the technology pharmacies need, Max 2's advancements include:

Enhanced, powerful software with user-friendly navigation

Color-coded LED lights provide visual cues to alert pharmacy team members when caps and vials should be refilled

Integrated verification camera to capture the contents of every vial before capping

Dual touchscreens with on-demand access to training, documentation, and requests for service

Connectivity through the Internet of Things using Parata Pulse SM which delivers business insights to enhance efficiencies

Automated drug cell calibration for quick and accurate NDC changes

2D barcode scanner to reduce manual NDC entry time

"Innovation with pharmacy teams in mind is the driving force behind the enhancements we made to Max," said Rocco Volpe, Parata's COO. "We've listened to our customers and met the needs of the market, combining ease-of-use with the fastest vial-filling and capping solution our customers value."

Details about the Max 2 can be found at parata.com/max2.

ABOUT PARATA:

Parata provides pharmacy technology solutions to reduce costs, improve health outcomes, and enhance the patient experience by offering the most comprehensive pharmacy automation portfolio with medication adherence packaging, high-speed robotic dispensing technologies, and pharmacy workflow solutions. Discover how pharmacies across all practice settings use our solutions to stay out in front at parata.com.

