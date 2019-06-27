Parata Systems Names Rocco Volpe As Chief Operating Officer

"The merger of TCGRx and Parata, two leading pharmacy automation businesses, has created significant opportunities in a rapidly evolving market," said Rob Kill, CEO of Parata. "In preparing for rapidly accelerating growth, I am pleased to have Rocco join our team."

Volpe's decades of experience include operational leadership roles at various divisions of Avaya and GE. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from West Virginia University, is a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, and holds four US patents.

The addition of Volpe to Parata's leadership team underscores the company's growth and commitment to creating innovative workflow solutions to help our pharmacy partners reduce costs, improve health outcomes, and enhance the patient experience.

"I look forward to joining an already successful team in their evolution as a newly-merged industry leader," said Rocco. "Parata is poised for growth in ways that matter to patients and the health care system."

About Parata Systems

TCGRx and Parata have combined to create the new industry leader focused on providing pharmacy technology solutions that reduce costs, improve health outcomes, and enhance the patient experience. Joined in 2018 as Parata Systems, the company offers the most comprehensive pharmacy automation portfolio with pouch and blister medication adherence packaging, high-speed automated robotic dispensing technologies, and pharmacy workflow solutions. Discover how we're better together at parata.com and tcgrx.com.

