Parata Systems Names Rocco Volpe As Chief Operating Officer
Experienced leader joins the company as rapid growth continues
Jun 27, 2019, 09:00 ET
DURHAM, N.C., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parata Systems, a leader in pharmacy automation, today announced that Rocco Volpe has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. With more than 30 years of experience in technology leadership, Volpe is uniquely qualified for the role. Most recently from Cognex Corporation, Volpe played a key role in the company's growth from $300 million in revenue to $800 million in revenue in his six years of leadership and responsibility for global operations, manufacturing, hardware and software engineering, supply chain management, and product service.
"The merger of TCGRx and Parata, two leading pharmacy automation businesses, has created significant opportunities in a rapidly evolving market," said Rob Kill, CEO of Parata. "In preparing for rapidly accelerating growth, I am pleased to have Rocco join our team."
Volpe's decades of experience include operational leadership roles at various divisions of Avaya and GE. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from West Virginia University, is a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, and holds four US patents.
The addition of Volpe to Parata's leadership team underscores the company's growth and commitment to creating innovative workflow solutions to help our pharmacy partners reduce costs, improve health outcomes, and enhance the patient experience.
"I look forward to joining an already successful team in their evolution as a newly-merged industry leader," said Rocco. "Parata is poised for growth in ways that matter to patients and the health care system."
About Parata Systems
TCGRx and Parata have combined to create the new industry leader focused on providing pharmacy technology solutions that reduce costs, improve health outcomes, and enhance the patient experience. Joined in 2018 as Parata Systems, the company offers the most comprehensive pharmacy automation portfolio with pouch and blister medication adherence packaging, high-speed automated robotic dispensing technologies, and pharmacy workflow solutions. Discover how we're better together at parata.com and tcgrx.com.
