Parata to Begin Facility Expansions in Wisconsin and North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a goal of supporting its rapid growth, Parata Systems will consolidate its current two Wisconsin facilities into one centrally-located space in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin and expand its headquarters building in Durham, NC by an additional 30,000 square feet.

The newly-renovated Wisconsin facility will bring manufacturing, engineering, customer support, and sales into a single location. With an expected November 2019 move-in, the 20,800 square-foot space is designed to promote the open collaboration of teams across departments and support improved productivity. It also includes a 15,000 square-foot expansion option and is conveniently located near the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex fitness center as well as shopping and restaurants.

"I'm excited about the creation of this innovation and support center as synergistic work environments enable creativity," said Rocco Volpe, COO of Parata. "It's an exciting time to be a Wisconsin-based Parata employee."

Additionally, Parata has begun construction to expand their Durham, North Carolina location with completion expected in February 2020. The addition will add 30,000 square feet of warehouse and manufacturing space to enhance Parata's ability to keep up with business growth and market demand.

"Our innovative workflow solutions power pharmacies to help people lead healthier lives," said Rob Kill, Parata CEO. "These investments in our facilities and in our team members create two complementary Centers of Excellence that will enhance our ability to support our valued pharmacy customers."

TCGRx and Parata have combined to create the new industry leader focused on providing pharmacy technology solutions that reduce costs, improve health outcomes, and enhance the patient experience. Joined in 2018 as Parata Systems, the company offers the most comprehensive pharmacy automation portfolio with pouch and blister medication adherence packaging, high-speed automated robotic dispensing technologies, and pharmacy workflow solutions. Discover how we're better together at parata.com and tcgrx.com.

