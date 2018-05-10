Parata's New Headquarters Is Just What the Doctor Ordered

Collaboration is now free to happen almost effortlessly in the new 100,000 square-foot, two-floor space. Taking advantage of the beautiful North Carolina landscape, the new building boasts large windows, flooding the open office space with natural light. Thoughtfully placed conference rooms, meeting nooks, and open environment enhance creativity and productivity. Larger company gatherings and celebrations are already taking place in the central breakroom, which easily accommodates every employee.

"For the first time, all Parata functional teams are under a single roof," said Parata CEO DJ Dougherty. "We've accomplished a lot despite working in separate facilities. Imagine the possibilities now that we have united our team in a single location."

Parata's Vision Center gives customers and visitors the ability to connect with Parata's technology in a pharmacy setting. Additionally, the manufacturing floor is visible from a second-floor vantage point through a wall of windows, showcasing the manufacturing operations where each unit is assembled, tested, and shipped.

Enabling Parata's growth, the project is a culmination of strategic planning and a sign of Parata's market leadership.

"We could not be more excited to show pharmacies the team behind the technology. They know their investment is in more than just a robot – it's in the people who work hard for them, their success, and the health of their patients," said Mark Longley, Parata's EVP, Sales and Business Development. "Sharing our new headquarters with our customers, prospects, and partners is something we've looked forward to for some time. We're proud of what we've been able to accomplish, and we can't wait for visitors to get a real view into what makes Parata great – our people, our passion, and our technology."

ABOUT PARATA:

Parata Systems provides pharmacy technology solutions that empower pharmacists to help people lead healthier lives. Founded in 2001, Parata offers the most extensive pharmacy automation portfolio in the industry – designing, building, and supporting both vial-filling and pouch packaging solutions.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paratas-new-headquarters-is-just-what-the-doctor-ordered-300646519.html

SOURCE Parata Systems

