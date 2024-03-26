Parathon Names Chandler Barron President to Lead Rapid Expansion

Industry veteran brings three decades of experience driving revenue growth for hospital partners

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parathon by JDA eHealth Systems, a leading health care technology company focused on navigating the complex and constantly changing revenue cycle landscape, has named Chandler Barron president. With more than 30 years of industry experience, Barron will drive strategic growth by providing more hospitals and health systems across the country with Parathon's proprietary and patented revenue cycle management and payer contract management solution.

"Chandler brings a wealth of experience and talent that will add valuable leadership and propel growth at Parathon," said James Dudley, Parathon's CEO and founding partner.

Barron has spent his career successfully managing notable health care sales and software development teams, and previously served as Parathon's executive vice president of business development since 2022. In his new role, Barron will lead the company's efforts to help provider organizations increase revenue and streamline operations through contract management solutions built on its unique Parallel Database™.

"For the past two years, it has been a rewarding experience to work alongside Parathon's dedicated team of health care, finance and technology experts who foster innovation and help our provider partners improve their financial performance," said Barron. "My focus as president is to ensure Parathon continues to provide a safe, customized solution to revenue collection and our hospital partners receive unparalleled customer service. I look forward to the opportunity to lead and continue to expand this company that has improved hospital operations for more than 30 years."

Parathon's revenue cycle management and payer contract management technology go beyond artificial intelligence to address 100% of claims from all payers with 100% accuracy. Unlike most revenue cycle vendors, Parathon does not rely on EMRs or other legacy systems to perform revenue follow-up services. Instead, the company relies on its exclusive Parathon Parallel Database™ and its patented RCM technology to process claims receivables that would otherwise prove difficult, if not impossible, for hospitals or other vendors to collect.

Parathon's Parallel Database™ empowers state-of-the-art modeling so hospitals can experiment with how potential pricing changes will affect revenue in the future. The advanced proprietary database also powers price transparency initiatives allowing hospitals to provide patients digital estimating tools to accurately and comprehensively calculate out-of-pocket costs before receiving treatment.

"Our proprietary Parallel Database™ has proven success with our large hospital customers, providing peace of mind for revenue cycle directors and chief financial officers that their revenue streams are maximizing operational efficiency and expected reimbursement for the critical services they provide to patients," Barron said. "Now we are rolling out that functionality to all hospital customers, regardless of size. Parathon's contract management services hold payers 100% accountable for reimbursing hospitals according to their contract terms."

Contract management is a key piece of the company's efforts, also supported by the Parallel Database technology. Parathon combines its IT platform, foundational databases, calculation engine, and core managed care applications to reproduce all financial data found in legacy EMR systems and consolidates all revenue cycle information into a single systemwide enterprise. Users level the playing field between providers and payers using Parathon's best-in-class financial modeling and proprietary technology to ensure appropriate and maximum earned reimbursement.

Parathon's Parallel Database™ also provides backup functionality in the event of a cyberattack, a digital security event leaving hospitals and health care providers unable to bill for services. While the Parallel Database™ does not protect against an attack, it does provide data redundancy to ensure continued collections capabilities if other revenue systems are impacted.

About Parathon: Parathon is a revenue cycle technology company that ensures customers from large integrated delivery networks to small facilities collect all revenue they have worked hard to earn. For more than 30 years Parathon has continuously developed cutting-edge RCM solutions for its customers, including revenue cycle intelligence software, intelligence services to aid in revenue recovery and compliance solutions to help hospitals achieve compliance with the CMS Price Transparency Final Rule. Its patented software technology and Parathon Parallel Database™ combined with expert staff provide the customized solutions hospitals need to unlock their full cash flow potential. For more information, please visit www.parathon.com.

Media Contact: Robin Embry, [email protected]

SOURCE Parathon by JDA eHealth Systems