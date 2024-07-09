Parathon Names Steven Golub Chief Technology Officer

Industry veteran brings more than two decades of experience leading technology initiatives

NAPERVILLE, Ill., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parathon by JDA eHealth Systems, a leading health care technology company focused on navigating the complex and constantly changing revenue cycle landscape, has announced the promotion of Steven Golub, formerly director of information technology, to chief technology officer for the organization. With nearly 25 years of experience managing technical assets including hardware, software and networking infrastructure, Golub leads a team of technology experts and developers who are constantly improving Parathon's proprietary and patented revenue cycle management and payer contract management solution to help hospitals and health systems uncover and recover revenue owed to them per their contracts.

"Steven has an impressive background in data security and product development and his addition to our dedicated team of technology experts will further enhance our ability to help our customers navigate the complex world of revenue cycle," said James Dudley, Parathon's CEO and founding partner. "Transforming Parathon into a 100% virtual company is a top priority for Steven because of the recruitment advantages and we are already making great progress on attracting and hiring the best available technology talent no matter where they live."

Prior to joining Parathon, Golub served as director of information technology at Chicago law firm Funkhouser Vegosen Liebman Dunn and as an independent technology consultant. He specializes in data security and product development and has vast experience building cloud infrastructure for improved efficiency and cost savings while securing data against security vulnerabilities and ransomware attacks. An expert in document management, Golub will work with the Parathon team to accurately search large volumes of data accurately and cost-effectively.

"Parathon has a long successful history of holding health insurers accountable for proper reimbursement, which is critical to keeping hospitals and health systems financially viable," said Golub. "I am committed to helping Parathon's customers maximize collection of the revenue they are owed."

Parathon's revenue cycle management and payer contract management technologies go beyond artificial intelligence to address 100% of claims from all payers with 100% accuracy. Unlike most revenue cycle vendors, Parathon does not rely on EMRs or other legacy systems to perform revenue follow-up services. Instead, the company relies on its exclusive Parathon Parallel Database™ and its patented RCM technology to process claims receivables that would otherwise prove difficult, if not impossible, for hospitals or other vendors to collect.

Further, Parathon's Parallel Database™ empowers state-of-the-art modeling so hospitals can experiment with how potential pricing changes affect revenue in the future. The advanced proprietary database also powers price transparency initiatives allowing hospitals to provide patients digital estimating tools to accurately and comprehensively calculate out-of-pocket costs before patients receive treatment.

Contract management is a key piece of the company's efforts, supported by the Parallel Database technology. Parathon combines its IT platform, foundational databases, calculation engine, and core managed care applications to reproduce all financial data found in legacy EMR systems and consolidates all revenue cycle information into a single systemwide enterprise. Users level the playing field between providers and payers with Parathon's best-in-class financial modeling and proprietary technology to ensure appropriate and maximum earned reimbursement.

Parathon's Parallel Database™ also provides backup functionality in the event of a cyberattack, a digital security event leaving hospitals and health care providers unable to bill for services. While the Parallel Database™ does not protect against an attack, it does provide data redundancy to ensure continued collections capabilities if other revenue systems are impacted.

About Parathon: Parathon is a revenue cycle technology company that ensures customers from large integrated delivery networks to small facilities collect all revenue they have worked hard to earn. For more than 30 years Parathon has continuously developed cutting-edge RCM solutions for its customers, including revenue cycle intelligence software, intelligence services to aid in revenue recovery and compliance solutions to help hospitals achieve compliance with the CMS Price Transparency Final Rule. Its patented software technology and Parathon Parallel Database™ combined with expert staff provide the customized solutions hospitals need to unlock their full cash flow potential. For more information, please visit www.parathon.com.

