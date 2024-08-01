Parathon Promotes Theresa Johnsen to Chief Client Officer

Former RN helps hospital revenue cycle teams level the playing field in contract negotiations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parathon by JDA eHealth Systems, a leading health care technology company focused on navigating the complex and constantly changing revenue cycle landscape, has announced the promotion of Theresa "Terri" Johnsen, formerly vice president of client operations, to chief client officer.

Johnsen, who worked as a registered nurse for more than 15 years at several hospitals, is an expert in managed care and revenue cycle management. She is responsible for all customer-facing interactions, including contract management, denial management, revenue recovery and customer relationship management. Johnsen and her team are critical to the process of contract modeling which helps hospitals understand how either a current or proposed contract with a payer will perform, depending on innumerable variables. Using Parathon's proprietary and patented revenue cycle management and payer contract management solution, Johnsen and her team provide assistance to hospitals and physician groups as they negotiate upcoming payer contracts and help them determine patient accounts that should be scrutinized for failure to align with contract terms.

"Terri's journey with Parathon started as a customer and then she transitioned into becoming a critical member of our leadership team for the past 20 years who has consistently provided our customers exceptional cost saving results," said James Dudley, Parathon's CEO and founding partner. "I'm extremely grateful for her tireless work in building the company and her belief in our product."

Johnsen also serves as chair of Parathon's Functionality Committee, which helps the technology team determine what software or functionality to prioritize to increase customer revenue and improve their experience.

"Hospitals and physicians are the backbone of the health care industry and I take pride in our ability to provide a technology solution that helps our customers increase their revenue and maximize efficiencies," said Johnsen. "Doing our part to keep hospitals and their physician groups financially viable is our mission."

Parathon's revenue cycle management and payer contract management technologies go beyond artificial intelligence to address 100% of claims from all payers with 100% accuracy. Unlike most revenue cycle vendors, Parathon does not rely on EMRs or other legacy systems to perform revenue follow-up services. Instead, the company relies on its exclusive Parathon Parallel Database™ and its patented RCM technology to manage revenue cycle needs, including contract management, collection management, data analysis, business intelligence, estimator tools, price transparency and claims clearing.

Parathon's Parallel Database™ also provides backup functionality in the event of a cyberattack, a digital security event leaving hospitals and health care providers unable to bill for services. While the Parallel Database™ does not protect against an attack, it does provide data redundancy to ensure continued collections capabilities if other revenue systems are impacted.

Johnsen received a bachelor's degree in nursing from Michigan State University in East Lansing and a master's degree in health services administration from the College of St. Francis in Joliet, Ill. A native of Michigan, she now resides in Tennessee with her husband.

About Parathon: Parathon is a revenue cycle technology company that ensures customers from large integrated delivery networks to small facilities collect all revenue they have worked hard to earn. For more than 30 years Parathon has continuously developed cutting-edge RCM solutions for its customers, including revenue cycle intelligence software, intelligence services to aid in revenue recovery and compliance solutions to help hospitals achieve compliance with the CMS Price Transparency Final Rule. Its patented software technology and Parathon Parallel Database™ combined with expert staff provide the customized solutions hospitals need to unlock their full cash flow potential. For more information, please visit www.parathon.com.

Media Contact: Philip Betbeze, [email protected]

SOURCE Parathon by JDA eHealth Systems