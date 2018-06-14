Parathon's Annual Revenue Cycle Summit Attracts Healthcare Leaders from Across the United States

More than 50 attendees gathered at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida to discuss the ever-changing climate of today's Healthcare environment. This year's topics of conversation centered on contract modeling strategies and negotiations, improvements in revenue and profitability, and the impact of artificial intelligence on hospitals, specifically on its potential to affect revenue cycle efficiency.

Parathon CEO James Dudley said, "It is always a great treat to meet with healthcare leaders. We are proud of the positive feedback we received at this year's conference and are already brainstorming ways to make next year's event even more beneficial to our clients and attendees."

For a full recap of Parathon's 2018 Annual Revenue Cycle Summit, visit www.Parathonevents.com or the Parathon blog at www.Parathon.com.

