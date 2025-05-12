Paratus - 2025 AGM Results Notification

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") advises that the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on 9 May 2025 at 13:00 hrs, at Hamilton Princess and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HMCX, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended 31 December 2024 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight. To resolve that any vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorised to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit. To re-elect Mei Mei Chow as a Director of the Company. To re-elect James Ayers as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Robert Jensen as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Joachim Bale as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Mark Mey as a Director of the Company. To elect Dag Skindlo as a Director of the Company. To re-appoint KPMG AS as auditor and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration. To approve remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$600,000 for the year ended 31 December 2025 .

For further information, please contact:

Robert Jensen, CEO

[email protected]

+47 958 26 729



Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO

[email protected]

+47 406 39 083

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

