Paratus - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Paratus Energy Services Ltd

Apr 11, 2025, 01:49 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") advises that the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 9 May 2025. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to 11 April 2025. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information, including the Company's Annual Report will be distributed and made available on the Company's website at www.paratus-energy.com prior to the meeting.

The Board of Directors
Paratus Energy Services Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

