Paratus Energy: 2026 AGM Results Notification

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") advises that the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on 12 May 2026 at 10:15 hrs at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton, HM08, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025 were presented to the Meeting.

At the Meeting, the following resolutions were passed:

To set the maximum number of Directors not more than eight. To resolve that any vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorised to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit. To re-elect James Ayers as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Joachim Bale as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Mark Mey as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Dag Skindlo as a Director of the Company. To re-appoint KPMG AS as auditor and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration. To approve remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$600,000 for the year ending 31 December 2026.

Furthermore, at the Meeting, Mei Mei Chow was not re-elected as a Director of the Company.

Ms. Chow has been involved since the inception of the Company and have played a key role in steering the Company through a transformative period to where it is today, including supporting the restructuring and subsequent carve-out of Paratus from Seadrill and listing on the Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange. On behalf of the Board and the Company, we would like to extend our sincere thanks to Mei Mei Chow for her leadership, strategic guidance and contributions to the development of Paratus during her tenure with the Company. We wish her all the very best in her future endeavours.

12 May 2026

The Board of Directors

Paratus Energy Services Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

For further information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO

[email protected]

+47 4063 9083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high -specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil.

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