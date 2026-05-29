Paratus Energy: Key Information Relating to Q1 2026 Cash Dividend

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Paratus Energy Services Ltd

May 29, 2026, 02:21 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") today that the Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend to shareholders as specified below.

  • Dividend amount: USD 0.22 (approximately NOK 2.03) per share
  • Declared currency: USD
  • Last day including right: June 3, 2026
  • Ex-date: June 4, 2026
  • Record date: June 5, 2026
  • Payment date: June 12, 2026
  • Date of approval: May 28, 2026

Payment of cash distribution to shareholders holding shares outside the Euronext Securities Oslo/VPS will be handled manually.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO
[email protected]
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy (held for sale) and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil.

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Paratus Energy: Key Information Relating to Q1 2026 Cash Dividend Hamilton, Bermuda, May 29, 2026 – Reference is made to the announcement by Paratus Energy News Powered by Cision

SOURCE Paratus Energy Services Ltd

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