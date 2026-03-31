Paratus Energy: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026

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Paratus Energy Services Ltd

Mar 31, 2026, 05:07 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") advises that the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 12 May 2026. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to 1 April 2026. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information, including the Company's Annual Report will be distributed and made available on the Company's website at www.paratus-energy.com prior to the meeting.

The Board of Directors
Paratus Energy Services Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
[email protected] 
+47 406 39 083

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