Paratus Energy Services Ltd - Fixed Income Meetings

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd (the "Company" or "Paratus") has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and Pareto Securities as Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, as well as ABG Sundal Collier and Fearnley Securities as Joint Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings.

A 5-year senior secured bond issue (the "Bonds") may follow, subject to, inter alia market conditions. Net proceeds from the Bonds will be employed towards a partial refinancing of Paratus' existing senior secured notes maturing in July 2026.

Ducera Partners LLC is serving as financial advisor and Schjødt is serving as legal advisor to Paratus.

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seabras. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seabras is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. For further information visit www.paratus-energy.com

