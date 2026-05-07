Paratus Energy Services Ltd - Successful Placement of USD 250 million New Bonds

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company" or "Paratus") refers to the announcement made on 4 May 2026 regarding fixed income meetings regarding a potential new issuance of bonds. The Company today announces that it has successfully completed a private placement of USD 250 million of five-year senior secured bonds with a coupon rate of 8.125% and a borrowing framework of USD 500 million.

The bond issue attracted strong demand from investors globally and was significantly oversubscribed. The net proceeds from the bond issue will be used towards the refinancing of Paratus' existing senior secured notes maturing in July 2026, and for general corporate purposes of the group.

Settlement is expected to occur on or about 22 May 2026, subject to customary conditions precedent, and an application will be made for listing of the bonds on the Euronext ABM Fast Entry within 60 days and Euronext ABM within 6 months.

Arctic Securities, DNB Carnegie and Pareto Securities acted as Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, and ABG Sundal Collier and Fearnley Securities acted as Joint Bookrunners.

Schjødt acted as legal advisor to Paratus. Thommessen acted as legal advisor to the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

For further information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO

[email protected]

+47 4063 9083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil.

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