Paratus Energy Services Ltd.: Ex-Cash distribution USD 0.22 per share today

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") on November 29, 2024 regarding key information relating to the return of capital to be paid to the Company's shareholders. The shares in Paratus will be traded ex cash distribution of USD 0.22 per share as from today, 3 December 2024. The cash distribution will be paid as return of capital on or about 13 December 2024.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems (formerly Seabras). Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs.

