Paratus Energy Services provides a trading update for Q2 2023

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. ("Paratus" or the "Company") today announced a trading update for the second quarter 2023, and updates on Paratus, its subsidiaries and associated companies ("Paratus Group").

1. Key Financial Highlights

1.1 Paratus

In the second quarter ending June 30, 2023, the Paratus consolidated group generated $54 million in revenue and $28 million in EBITDA[1]. In the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, the Paratus consolidated group generated $43 million in revenue and $12 million in EBITDA[1].

1.2 SeaMex Group

In the second quarter ending June 30, 2023, Paratus' wholly owned subsidiary SeaMex Holdings, Ltd. ("SeaMex") and its subsidiaries (collectively with SeaMex, "SeaMex Group") generated $54 million in revenue and $31 million in EBITDA. Compared to the first quarter 2023, revenue and EBITDA increased by 25.3% and 106.7%, respectively, largely resulting from the resumption of operations of the Courageous and Defender in late Q1 '23 after a period of operational downtime arising as previously reported.

For the second quarter ending June 30, 2023, SeaMex Group earned an average contractual rate of $115 thousand per day and ended with $456 million in contract backlog[2],[3].

As previously announced, SeaMex has received a termination notice from PEMEX regarding the Titania jack-up, with an effective termination date of March 16, 2023. However, Titania has continued to operate uninterrupted under its current contract with PEMEX pursuant to a well completion clause under the contract. SeaMex remains in dialogue with PEMEX regarding a new contract for the Titania and is also actively engaged with third parties regarding other near-term opportunities.

On July 18, 2023, SeaMex fully prepaid the notes outstanding under its Notes Purchase and Private Shelf Agreement dated August 31, 2021 ("SeaMex Notes"), over a year ahead of its maturity. SeaMex emerged from the Bermudian provisional liquidation process in November 2021 with $221 million of SeaMex Notes outstanding. Since August 2022, the SeaMex Notes were gradually prepaid, positioning SeaMex free of any and all third-party debt obligations.

1.3 Joint Venture in Seabras Group

Seabras UK Limited ("Seabras"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paratus, holds a 50% equity interest in Seabras Sapura Holding GmbH, its associated company, Seabras Sapura Participaҫões S.A and their subsidiaries (collectively with Seabras, "Seabras Group").

During the second quarter period ending June 30, 2023, Seabras Group generated $113 million in revenue and $77 million in EBITDA. Compared to the first quarter 2023, revenue and EBITDA increased by 4.6% and 26.2%, respectively. For the second quarter, Seabras Group earned an average contractual rate of $208 thousand per day and ended with $490 million in contract backlog.

As previously announced, pursuant to an agreed plan amongst the JV shareholders, Seabras Group will distribute all excess cash to its JV shareholders throughout the remainder of 2023. Since June 2023, Paratus received $95.3 million from Seabras Group, and anticipates more receipts in the future.

2. Other Updates

2.1 SeaMex Management Transition

As previously announced, SeaMex has been in the process of moving its outsourced rig management services in-house, under its own brand. As of September 11, 2023, the majority of services, including client management and operational decisions, have been transitioned from Seadrill Management Ltd. to the SeaMex leadership team in Mexico, with the remaining functions and infrastructure expected to continue to be phased-in regularly until it is completely transitioned by Q1 2024.

2.2 Petrobras Tender

In Q2 2023, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras") launched its tender process for the procurement of pipelaying supply vessels, which includes 34 batches across five lots with commencement dates ranging from 2024 through 2026. Seabras intends to actively participate in the process, and any successful awards will further bolster its backlog and go forward financial position.

Schedule 1. Key Financial Highlights Unaudited Financials (US $ in Millions) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 SeaMex Group







Gross Debt(1) $46 $46 $221 $221 Cash and Restricted Cash(2) 121 52 260 108 Net Debt (3) (75) (6) (39) 113 Revenue 54 43 50 54 EBITDA 31 15 26 30 Contract Backlog(4) 456 500 653 705 Receivables Balance 102 141 77 261 Seabras Group







Gross Debt(1) 108 111 316 375 Cash and Restricted Cash(2) 38 93 117 143 Net Debt (3) 70 18 199 232 Revenue 113 108 108 94 EBITDA 77 61 63 43 Contract Backlog 490 604 939 916 Paratus Energy Services(5)







Gross Debt(1) 761 744 869 861 Cash and Restricted Cash 189 55 264 114 Net Debt(3) 572 689 605 747 Notes:

1. Excludes Intercompany debt. Any amortization of fees and fair value

adjustment; represents debt principal only

2. Includes cash at SeaMex Holdings Ltd.

3. Net debt is calculated as gross debt less cash and restricted cash

4. Backlog does not take into account Titania's continuation under contract into Q4'23

5. The figures presented for Paratus do not include financials from Seabras as

Seabras is not consolidated in the Paratus financial statements due to Paratus' 50% equity ownership of Seabras

Schedule 2. Fleet Status Report



SeaMex Group













Rig Name Generation / Type Built Location Client Start Expire Defender BE 2007 Mexico PEMEX Mar-20 Jan-26 Courageous BE 2007 Mexico PEMEX Mar-20 Nov-26 Intrepid BE 2008 Mexico PEMEX Mar-20 May-26 Oberon BE 2013 Mexico PEMEX Mar-20 Oct-25 Titania(1) BE 2014 Mexico PEMEX Mar-20 Q4'23 Notes:

1. Titania has continued to operate under contract with PEMEX to complete work on an existing well.

SeaMex remains in dialogue with PEMEX regarding a new contract for the Titania, and is also actively

engaged with third parties regarding other near-term opportunities.

Seabras Group Vessel Name Generation / Type Built Location Client Start Expire Sapura Diamante PLSV 2014 Brazil Petrobras Oct-21 Apr-25 Sapura Topazio PLSV 2014 Brazil Petrobras Mar-22 Mar-25 Sapura Esmeralda PLSV 2016 Brazil Petrobras Apr-16 Jul-24 Sapura Onix PLSV 2015 Brazil Petrobras Sep-15 Oct-23 Sapura Onix PLSV 2015 Brazil Enauta Jan-24 Sep-24 Sapura Jade PLSV 2016 Brazil Petrobras Feb-16 Apr-24 Sapura Rubi PLSV 2016 Brazil Petrobras Aug-16 Sep-24

[1] The figures presented for Paratus do not consider revenue and EBTIDA from Seabras Group as Seabras is not consolidated in the Paratus financial statements due to Paratus' 50% equity ownership of Seabras

[2] SeaMex backlog is calculated at the dayrate floor and is subject to market rate adjustments

[3] SeaMex backlog does not take into account Titania's continuation under contract into Q4'23

