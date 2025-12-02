Paratus: Ex Dividend USD 0.22 per share today

News provided by

Paratus Energy Services Ltd

Dec 02, 2025, 01:33 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") on November 25, 2025, regarding key information relating to the Q3 2025 cash dividend to be paid to the Company's shareholders. The shares in Paratus will be traded ex dividend of USD 0.22 (approximately NOK 2.25) per share as from today, 2 December 2025.

The payment date will be on or about 16 December 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
[email protected]
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Paratus: Ex Dividend USD 0.22 per share today Hamilton, Bermuda, December 2, 2025 - Reference is made to the announcement by Paratus Energy News Powered by Cision

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Paratus: Ex Dividend USD 0.22 per share today

Reference is made to the announcement by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") on November 25, 2025, regarding...

Paratus: Key Information Relating to Q3 2025 Cash Distribution

Reference is made to the announcement by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") today that the Board of Directors...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Alternative Energies

Alternative Energies

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics