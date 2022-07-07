PARC Announces New Name and Brand in its 70th Year

PARC Rebrands to Parc Center for Disabilities, to treasure the past, embrace the future and shine light on individuals with disabilities.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PARC, a nonprofit that serves children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, announced Friday, June 24 on social media that it has completed a major rebranding. The rebrand to Parc Center for Disabilities reflects the way the organization has grown and changed over the last 70 years.

The organization opened in 1953 as the Pinellas Association for Retarded Children and only served children with developmental disabilities. Today, it has grown to serve over 615 children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities with programs and services, including Residential Housing, Early Child Intervention Services, Art and Music Therapies, Adult Life Enrichment, Supported Employment and more.

The company will do business as Parc Center for Disabilities with a new logo, tagline and website redesign that complements its optimistic and progressive mindset.

"What PARC stood for in 1953 is no longer acceptable," said President and CEO Michelle Detweiler. "It's time to preserve the legacy of the past and reinvent our name and look to appropriately represent the children and adults we serve, as well as the vital programs and services we provide to our community."

She noted that keeping Parc in the name shows their dedication to the rich history the organization has in the community.

"Parc Center for Disabilities is where capabilities shine, and our true identity is found in the shining individuals we serve every day."

Visit www.parc-fl.org to explore the new website and brand.

Parc Center for Disabilities is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide opportunities for children & adults with developmental disabilities to exercise their independence and experience life to the fullest. 3190 Tyrone Boulevard North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710 | (727) 345-9111 | www.parc-fl.org

