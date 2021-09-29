PARC Appoints Michelle Detweiler as President and CEO

ST PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PARC, Inc., a leading provider of opportunities for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, today announced that Michelle Detweiler has been appointed the new President and Chief Executive Officer. An experienced business leader, Michelle will succeed Karen Higgins and assume responsibilities for leading and growing the organization that serves over 800 individuals.

Michelle Detweiler, President and CEO

Detweiler's proven leadership is widely respected, cultivating relationships with the Tampa Bay area business community, local and state officials, community organizations and a network of internal and external stakeholders.

"Michelle is the right leader for PARC," said Mark Myers, PARC Board Chair. "Michelle's extensive background in business, operations, fundraising and marketing will help PARC strengthen partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our programming reach in Pinellas County. We believe her strong leadership experience will propel PARC's growth and take our organization to the next level."

As a former PARC Board Member and Chief Operating Officer, Detweiler brings a wealth of knowledge and a family commitment to her CEO role. Her father, Bert Mueller, served three decades as president of PARC and was instrumental in shaping the non-profit organization, in addition to building the foundation of acceptance and inclusion PARC clients experience today

"I am following my heart to this leadership position with PARC," Detweiler said. "I am deeply passionate about and committed to this wonderful organization and its mission to fight for and honor each individual to live a productive and valued life. I am privileged to work alongside a dedicated and talented team and together we are going to continue to advocate for those with developmental disabilities and the importance in serving their needs."

Michelle Detweiler is a graduate of Jacksonville University and Tampa College. In addition to serving on the PARC Board of Directors, she has been involved with Take Stock in Children, Meals on Wheels Plus, United Way Manatee County and the Boys and Girls Club.

PARC is a non-profit organization that has provided opportunities for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities for over 65 years. Advocacy, housing, education, collaboration, and community engagement are just some of the many examples in which PARC makes a positive contribution to community life. PARC provides over 40 programs and services to children and adults to allow them to exercise their independence and experience life to the fullest. We are PARC, Providing Advocacy and Recognizing Capabilities. 3190 Tyrone Boulevard North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710 | 727 345 9111 | www.parc-fl.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Laurie Stogniew

Bayshore Marketing Group

(727) 744-5992

[email protected]

SOURCE PARC-FL