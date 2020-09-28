Parc Place, Preston Place, and Meadowstone Place Retirement Communities Treated with MicroShield 360 Antimicrobial Coating to Help Protect Residents and Guests

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parc Place, Preston Place, and Meadowstone Place, part of the True Connection Communities ("TCC") family, announced today that the active adult communities have been treated with MicroShield 360's two-step antimicrobial coating system that kills a broad spectrum of pathogens and viruses, including SARS CoV-2 (the specific coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease), and protects from cross-contamination, odors, and mold between cleanings. TCC is the first senior housing operator to contract with MicroShield 360 to add this extra layer of protection against contamination by viruses in its communities.

MicroShield 360 is a unique coating system that incorporates an initial application of MicroShield 360 Renew, a hospital grade disinfectant, followed by the application of a long-lasting coating that is bacteriostatic, fungistatic, and algistatic. The MicroShield 360 coating system is EPA registered and FDA approved for direct food contact surfaces; it is odorless, colorless, and non-leaching and works every second of every day.

"Utilizing the MicroShield 360 antimicrobial treatment as an extra layer of protection in our communities will help ensure that our current and prospective residents feel safe and secure," says Jim Pusateri, Chief Executive Officer of TCC. "We have continued to prioritize the health and safety of our residents and team members throughout the pandemic and have taken preventive measures beyond those required by government and health authorities to help protect everyone in our communities."

About Parc Place

Parc Place, located in Bedford, Texas, is an Active Adult Community that supports an active and engaged lifestyle. Parc Place boasts farm-to-table meals and a robust offering of life-enrichment activities and allows retired seniors to enjoy everything they know and love about the greater Dallas-Forth Worth area. Learn more by visiting www.ParcPlaceRetirement.com or call 817-283-6700.

About Preston Place

Preston Place is a garden-style Active Adult Community in Plano, Texas. With private entrances to apartments with no long hallways, Preston Place has a resort-like feel and, with a full schedule of activities, is designed for seniors seeking an active and engaged lifestyle. Learn more by visiting www.PrestonPlaceRetirement.com or call 972-931-1123.

About Meadowstone Place

Meadowstone Place is an Active Adult Community with no shortage of activities, events, and programs for seniors seeking an active and engaged lifestyle. Located in the desirable Preston Hollow neighborhood of Dallas, Texas, Meadowstone Place provides residents with garden-style living and private entrances to apartments with no long hallways. Learn more by visiting www.MeadowstonePlace.com or call 214-987-0943.

SOURCE True Connection Communities

Related Links

https://trueconnectioncommunities.com/

