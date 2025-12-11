Parcel ABC Limited Wins "Courier Platform of the Year Award" at Go Global Awards 2025

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parcel ABC Limited , an international freight-logistics technology company, has been named the winner of the "Courier Platform of the Year" category at the 2025 Go Global Awards held in London.

The award recognises Parcel ABC's contribution to improving the efficiency of international courier services and its development of technology-driven solutions for cross-border delivery. The Go Global Awards, organised by the International Trade Council, highlight companies achieving measurable progress in logistics, international trade, e-commerce infrastructure and supply-chain systems.

International Trade Council Director Ranjani Rangan noted that Parcel ABC's approach reflects broader advances in data-based logistics. "Parcel ABC demonstrates a clear and practical application of technology within the courier sector. Their ability to integrate multiple delivery providers into one operational ecosystem contributes to efficiency gains across international markets," she said.

Parcel ABC operates a global courier platform connecting thousands of local and international delivery companies. By analysing available cargo capacity and optimising routes, the company provides cost-effective delivery options to customers across almost every country. Its model focuses on using existing transport space more efficiently, improving access to cross-border services and reducing overall shipping costs.

At the core of Parcel ABC's technological offering is its proprietary empty space management system, which tracks available transport capacity across partner networks in real time. This enables more accurate load planning, reduces unused capacity, and lowers environmental and financial costs associated with cross-border shipments.

Parcel ABC provides flexible delivery options for a wide range of users, including e-commerce businesses, companies sending product samples or corporate parcels, and individuals, students, or families moving abroad. With a worldwide reach, the platform offers access to courier services in nearly all global markets.

The recognition also highlights the company's development of systems that support pricing consistency, structured shipment allocation, and improvements in operational logistics processes across international markets.

Parcel ABC Founder and CEO Andrius Balkunas said the award confirms the company's long-term strategic direction. "Receiving this recognition is an important confirmation of the effectiveness of our approach. It reflects the work of our teams and our ongoing focus on improving the structure of international parcel delivery," he said.

