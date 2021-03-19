Parcel Data Vendor Partners with Placekey's Free Universal Location Identifier to Ease the Pain of Joining Data

"Placekey gives our users a quicker parcel-based lookup by connecting it to other datasets." Jerry Paffendorf, Landgrid Tweet this

The latest in a string of significant partnerships, the move will enable Landgrid customers to leverage Placekey's free, universal standard identifier across its broad set of parcel data attributes, which include property geometries, parcel IDs, addresses, ownership, property size information & associated tax assessment data.

A common pain point in the parcel & location data space arises from the fact that address level data vary so differently & are often formatted differently across datasets, making it difficult to merge multiple datasets containing variants of a single address. Most verticals today work with multiple location datasets - be it POI data or buildings or parcels.

Placekey addresses this problem by creating and sharing a unique identifier for each address, latitude longitude coordinate pair, or Point of Interest (POI), allowing location datasets to be seamlessly joined based on each addresses's unique Placekey.

"Our company, Loveland Technologies, is obsessively focused on parcel data," says Jerry Paffendorf, the company's CEO and Founder. "Making data matching easier is a no brainer for us, because we spend so much time helping people connect other spatial datasets— addresses, latitude longitude coordinates, all of it — back to parcel data." He continues, "These tools will give our users a much quicker parcel-based lookup by connecting it with other datasets. We anticipate assisting our broad range of existing customers and industries through the use of Placekey as the ecosystem develops."

Landgrid customers stand to benefit from the partnership by using Placekey's universal standard location identifier in addition to Landgrid's proprietary universal Parcel ID to solve thorny problems in address and POI matching, address normalization, deduplication, and entity resolution.

Placekey is a free universal location identifier that solves problems around address and POI matching, standardization, deduplication and entity resolution. Placekey launched with the backing of over 500 organizations, including Esri, CARTO, SafeGraph, Accenture, Tableau, and Snowflake. Since launching, Placekey has seen widespread adoption with commercial organizations like TripAdvisor and Experian, city governments, independent developers, and local nonprofits adopting Placekeys in their datasets. Placekey hosts a 8,000-plus-member online Slack community that has used the tool to facilitate COVID-19 research, among other uses.

Headquartered in Detroit, Loveland Technologies is a leading property data and mapping company that runs landgrid.com , the go-to resource for all things parcel data. They have successfully collected & mapped over 148 million parcels nationwide, covering over 97% of Americans. They are dedicated to putting America's landscape online parcel by parcel, and work across all verticals to present property information in clear, actionable ways.

