Parcel Perform Launches First AI Visibility Index for E-Commerce Brands

Public Ranking Reveals Which Retailers ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini Actually Recommend When Shoppers Ask "Where Should I Buy?"

SINGAPORE and BERLIN, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parcel Perform, a global AI-powered delivery experience platform, today launched the AI Visibility Index for E-Commerce Brands. It is the first public benchmarking tool built specifically to track how AI shopping assistants recommend e-commerce brands to consumers.

The Index fills a critical gap in the market, making objective intelligence on AI recommendations publicly available for the first time. While generic tools focus on broad brand mentions, the Index identifies which retailers are actually winning the "recommendation" when a shopper shows purchase intent.

"We're seeing shoppers bypass search entirely and ask AI assistants (ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and others) 'best shoes for trail running,' 'best gift for coffee lovers,' or 'where to buy furniture,'" said Dr. Arne Jeroschewski, CEO of Parcel Perform. "But e-commerce brands are just starting to get into this game, and most have zero visibility into those recommendations. You could be invisible to AI assistants while competitors capture the sale."

What the AI Visibility Index Reveals

The AI Visibility Index ranks the top 10 e-commerce brands weekly across e-commerce industries worldwide. Each brand receives three core scores:

Visibility Score (0-100%): Whether the brand appears in AI responses when shoppers ask purchase-intent questions. LLM Ranking (1-10): Where the brand ranks in AI assistant recommendations, with week-over-week position changes. Brand Trust Score (-/+100%): How positively or negatively AI assistants describe the brand when answering questions.

Today's launch covers eight industries across the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany, with additional industries and regions added weekly.

Existing AI visibility tools track brand mentions but miss what matters for retail: product category granularity, purchase-intent prompts, and actual recommendations. While the public Index provides high-level industry rankings, Parcel Perform's AI Commerce Visibility provides the deeper intelligence brands need to stay competitive—identifying visibility at the product category level, seeing the exact prompts driving recommendations, and uncovering specific presence gaps.

"These aren't website traffic metrics or keyword rankings," said Dr. Arne Jeroschewski, CEO of Parcel Perform. "This is a direct measurement of the answers AI assistants actually give when a consumer asks for a shopping recommendation: which e-commerce brands they mention, in what order, and with what sentiment."

The Index is designed for immediate transparency. Parcel Perform publishes the pre-built prompt libraries for each industry, allowing brands to see—at a glance—the specific purchase-intent questions driving their rankings. Brands seeking to explore the full depth of their AI performance may request a comprehensive, granular analysis.

Competitive Intelligence for E-Commerce Industries

The Index is observational and tracks AI recommendations without influencing them.

"We're not paying for placement or trying to manipulate LLM outputs," said Dr. Arne Jeroschewski. "We're showing e-commerce brands objective data on how they currently rank so they can make informed decisions. Think of it as the Nielsen ratings for AI Commerce."

This approach addresses the primary challenge for modern e-commerce: brands need purchase-intent intelligence, not just content monitoring. By measuring whether AI recommends a brand when a shopper asks "where should I buy?", Parcel Perform provides a new standard for visibility.

Free Access Model

The AI Visibility Index is freely accessible to the public at the following URL:

http://parcelperform.com/products/ai-commerce-visibility/ai-visibility-index-ecommerce

No registration is required to view industry rankings and top 10 brands. The Index updates every Monday with fresh data from the previous week. Additional industries and regions will also be added weekly.

Industries at launch:

Retail

Apparel & Fashion

Beauty & Cosmetics

Sportswear & Sporting Goods

Consumer Electronics

Musical Instruments

Luxury goods

Furniture

Interested e-commerce brands can request a detailed AI Commerce Visibility Report to understand their current standing and identify specific gaps in their AI presence.

"We're making this knowledge available to everyone," said Dr. Arne Jeroschewski. "Every e-commerce brand should know whether AI assistants are recommending them or their competitors. This should be public knowledge. It should be as transparent as Google rankings."

About Parcel Perform

Parcel Perform is built on one of the largest logistics data infrastructures in delivery experience, processing billions of shipment events across 1,100+ carriers. We help customers optimize every stage—from EDD at checkout through post-purchase, returns, and logistics operations. Now the benchmark in delivery experience, Parcel Perform is the strategic partner that enables global e-commerce businesses to thrive in the age of AI Commerce. As AI shopping assistants reshape how consumers discover and buy, brands face a new imperative: get found by AI, then consistently deliver on promises. Parcel Perform helps e-commerce brands achieve AI visibility, then provide the cost-efficient delivery experience that turns every successful shipment into proof of reliability—building the trust that earns repeat AI recommendations. The platform handles enterprise complexity with the agility to go live in weeks—built for the speed of AI without sacrificing customization.

