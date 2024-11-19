Parcel Safe Systems Launches Defender Line to Defeat Porch Pirates

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parcel Safe Systems, whose mission is to develop package and delivery security solutions, today unveils the Defender line of Parcel Safes to defeat porch pirates, proudly designed, patented and manufactured in the United States. The innovative Defender Advantage model sets a new standard in package theft solutions for residential and small business owners, offering unmatched convenience, security and flexibility, accessible with a smart phone app.

In 2023, the number of stolen packages peaked at a staggering 250 million, translating to approximately one out of every 200 packages being taken and $13.4 billion in losses.¹ This alarming trend continued into 2024, with a reported 44 million packages stolen within just a three-month period.² These startling statistics underscore the urgent need for convenient, dependable solutions to safeguard deliveries.

Kevin Zerman, Partner and Chief Technology Officer at Parcel Safe Systems, stresses the need for a practical remedy for homeowners and small business owners alike: "It is crucial for homeowners and small business owners to have access to a convenient and effective solution that accommodates their busy schedules. With the continued rise in package thefts, Parcel Safe Systems is dedicated to providing innovative, convenient and reliable security solutions to protect valuable deliveries."

"Parcel Safe Systems revolutionizes package delivery with the Defender Advantage, the most comprehensive and convenient solution for securing parcels at home or small businesses," said Ed Conn, Managing Partner of Parcel Safe. "Say goodbye to the hassle of waiting or dashing home for deliveries, driving to remote lockers or allowing strangers access inside your garage. With Parcel Safe's Defender Advantage, your packages are safe and easily accessible whenever you want them."

Ideal for new construction homes, the Defender Advantage is as simple to install as a window, ensuring parcels are dropped directly into your home, garage or business. Alternatively, customers can opt for pedestal-mounted units with a secure vault. Upon delivery, customers receive instant notifications and a photo via a user-friendly mobile app. From anywhere in the world with just two taps, users can remotely open the Defender Advantage unit or assign unique pin codes for different carriers or users. It's a real differentiator for builders, smart home and 3rd party security companies.

Protect your packages confidently and conveniently by choosing the Defender Advantage from Parcel Safe Systems. With five colors and custom options to choose from, the Defender line starts at $599 (USD). The company's high-quality products are designed and assembled in the U.S. Experience the peace of mind that comes with knowing your deliveries are secure and protected. Don't settle for anything less than the best—choose Parcel Safe Systems for all your package delivery needs. Call 539-999-7233 (SAFE) or visit www.parcelsafesystems.com to learn more or to purchase a unit.

Press Contacts: Kevin Zerman, Partner and Chief Technology Officer

[email protected]

(262) 309-3738

Ed Conn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

(918) 607-5557

¹ Package Theft Statistics (2024): Number per Year, Costs & Trends (capitaloneshopping.com)

² 2023 Package Theft Annual Statistics and Trends (Security.org)

