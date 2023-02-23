parcelLab Continues to Strengthen its Position in US Market with Key Strategic Hires

Seasoned executives Sidra Berman and Steven Miglieri join to lead next phase of growth

BOSTON, Mass., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- parcelLab, the premier global provider of post-purchase customer experience software, today announced the addition of key strategic hires to further strengthen its sales and marketing efforts in the US market. The senior appointments include Sidra Berman as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Steven Miglieri as Vice President of US Sales and Revenue.

parcelLab is the only truly global enterprise post-purchase software provider, enabling brands to increase top-line revenue, decrease operational cost and complexity, and optimize the customer experience. The company has been strategically focusing on the US market, quadrupling the number of employees in 2022 alone.

"Today's brands recognize it is critical to make each interaction with customers meaningful and relevant – and the post-purchase experience is a crucial, but often underappreciated part, of this," said Tobias Buxhoidt, CEO and Co-Founder at parcelLab. "Adding seasoned senior talent with proven track records to the team accelerates our ability to bring brands closer to their customers. We are confident that Sidra's successful track record identifying opportunities and creating strategies to expand market share combined with Steve's experience leading high-performance sales, revenue, and operations teams will help power our next phase of growth."

Berman will be responsible for parcelLab's global go-to-market strategy and joins the company from Engageware, where she served as CMO and Head of Product. Throughout her career she has spearheaded transformative marketing initiatives for multiple global businesses to drive significant growth and empower sales teams. She will work closely with Miglieri, who will be responsible for shaping the strategic vision and long-term strategy for parcelLab's US and Canada sales teams. A seasoned sales leader with expertise in post-purchase software, Miglieri previously held sales leadership roles at LivePerson and Narvar.

parcelLab is committed to simplifying the post-purchase customer experience by helping 700+ brands:

Monitor over three million shipments per day

Actively manage the Operations Experience in 174 countries

Send seven million pro-active, personalized, event-driven emails

Track shipping data from more than 350+ carriers worldwide, including DHL, FedEx and DPD

Create over 30 million reasons for people to fall in love with brands - every day

parcelLab is the only truly global enterprise post-purchase software provider, enabling brands to increase top-line revenue, decrease operational cost, and optimize customer experience in an unprecedented way. Our award-winning post-purchase platform empowers brands to transform mundane operational touchpoints into the most differentiated and personalized experience, creating unique moments of pure joy for their customers. Trusted by over 700 brands including IKEA, Chico's, H&M, and Yeti, we actively manage the post-purchase experience across 175 countries and track shipping data from more than 350 carriers worldwide.

