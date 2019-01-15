ParcelPal Bringing Augmented Reality to Platform With NexTech AR Integration Deal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0) (OTC: PTNYF) - is pleased to announce that it signed an integration deal with NexTech AR Solutions (CSE: NTAR) (OTC: NEXCF) (FSE: N29).

As part of the integration with ParcelPal, NexTech will create custom dashboards with its xAPI analytics enabling the tracking of micro-behaviors throughout the AR experience creating a valuable sea of data for ParcelPal and their merchant eCommerce sites. With the xAPI and AR experiences integrated on the ParcelPal site and mobile apps the Company will gain a very valuable marketing tool and differentiating technology which will generate the highest conversions, click through, dwell time and sales, providing a valuable roadmap for both companies. The xAPI will be used in conjunction with IBM Watson integration to enhance ongoing AI and AR product development.

President and CEO Kelly Abbott stated, "After spending significant time with NexTech team we realized that including an Augmented Reality of our eCommerce app and soon to be website will give both NexTech & ParcelPal a significant edge in the eCommerce space resulting in a differentiated offering that doesn't exit currently for out consumers."

"We are excited to work with ParcelPal Technology with the integration of our AR eCommerce shopping experiences all their merchants will be able to offer 3D shopping leading to higher conversion rates and sales giving ParcelPal and their partners a real edge in the marketplace," comments Evan Gappelberg CEO of NexTech. He continues, "With this launch, we are now in the market signing up a growing customer, exciting times are here."

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech is bringing augmented reality (AR) to the masses by creating an AR ecosystem featuring eCommerce solutions for websites, AR learning and education as well as AR live streaming for events. The company has filed a patent around its AR web-enabled eCommerce platform which has been integrated with Shopify, Wordpress and Magento. The AR can "go live" on any eCommerce site with just a few lines of embed code creating a highly scalable platform.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a technology driven logistics company that connects consumers to the goods they love. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

ParcelPal Website: http://www.parcelpal.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.

CSE - Symbol: PKG

FSE - Symbol: PT0

OTC - Symbol: PTNYF

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the CSE and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.

Contact:

Peter Hinam, Director

Investor Relations

peter@parcelpal.com

+1-604-401-8700



SOURCE ParcelPal Technology Inc.