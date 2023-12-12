ParcelPath.com: Ship for Less This Holiday, Big Savings for Families and Small Businesses

News provided by

ParcelPath.com

12 Dec, 2023, 16:00 ET

Ship for Less This Holiday: Introducing a Free Platform from Oregon-Based ParcelPath: Big Savings for Families and Small Businesses.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, ParcelPath.com is transforming the way families and small businesses send gifts. As a completely free-to-use platform, ParcelPath offers unparalleled savings on shipping, with discounts up to 89% on UPS and USPS services. This is a much needed relief for those looking to send holiday cheer without the financial strain.

Continue Reading
ParcelPath.com: Ship for Less This Holiday, Big Savings for Families and Small Businesses
ParcelPath.com: Ship for Less This Holiday, Big Savings for Families and Small Businesses

Addressing the needs of the 30% of Americans without printers, ParcelPath has introduced a mobile barcode system. This innovative feature allows users to generate a shipping label barcode directly from their mobile device, which can then be scanned and printed at any UPS Store. This service is particularly beneficial for those seeking a hassle-free shipping experience during the busy holiday season.

"Our mission is to make shipping as accessible and affordable as possible," said Tucker Lemm, CEO of ParcelPath. "The holiday season should be about joy and generosity, not about the stress of shipping costs. Our free platform and mobile barcode system ensure that everyone can enjoy the season to its fullest."

For further details about ParcelPath's free shipping services and holiday discounts, visit https://parcelpath.com/.

About ParcelPath.com

ParcelPath, established in 2019, is dedicated to simplifying and reducing the cost of shipping for individuals and small businesses. With its user-friendly platform and commitment to free services, ParcelPath is at the forefront of affordable logistics solutions.

Press Contact: 

Marc Muahay
(503) 395-7383
https://parcelpath.com

SOURCE ParcelPath.com

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.