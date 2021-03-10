Parchment and AACRAO Consulting Partner to Help Higher Ed Successfully Deploy CLRs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Parchment, the industry leader in academic credentials management, announced a partnership with AACRAO Consulting, a consulting service extension of AACRAO (American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers), to help higher education institutions successfully develop and deploy Comprehensive Learner Records (CLRs). This collaboration leverages the expertise of AACRAO Consulting in CLR implementations, helping institutions successfully navigate the process of data collection and establishing a learning framework as they use Parchment Award to design, implement, and issue CLRs to their learners.

AACRAO has led the practice and evolution of CLRs since 2015. The association's focus on helping learners communicate the breadth of learning experiences in their academic career aligned with Parchment's vision of how CLRs can be created and adopted by both the creators and receivers of CLRs. Parchment CLR Services allow learners to better tell their story to employers by giving institutions a set of standardized modules describing academic background, co-curricular experiences, competencies, and program outcomes. The ability for receiving institutions, employers, and other verifiers to understand CLRs is a key part of successfully representing learner and institutional experiences, and by leveraging these modules, institutions can showcase distinct representations of their learners' experiences in consistent ways.

"As we've worked with institutions to launch CLRs, we have learned how to balance designing a CLR that conveys the many experiences an institution has to offer and a format that employers and students can easily understand," said Dr. Tom Green, Associate Executive Director, AACRAO. "We are incredibly excited to help our higher education community deploy CLRs through Parchment's platform."

AACRAO Consulting will help institutions that deploy CLRs through Parchment CLR Services by providing implementation support throughout the CLR development process, including assisting with:

Identifying the CLR project scope

Measuring, capturing, and assessing data and technology

Defining the learning framework

Creating communication strategies and plans around the CLR development and issuing process

Establishing project milestones and timelines

Evaluating policies and practices

Developing long-range plans to expand the capture of learning data

"AACRAO Consulting has extensive knowledge and experience in not only CLRs, but in higher education processes, complexities, and policies," said Kevin Martin, General Manager of Higher Education, Parchment. "Our partnership will help institutions better serve their learners by efficiently rolling out CLRs through our platform."

Parchment and AACRAO will be hosting a webinar on March 11, 2021 at 9am PT/11 am CT/12 pm ET that showcases how institutions are implementing CLRs through Parchment CLR Services today. For more information or to register for this event, visit the AACRAO Webinars page .

For more information on Parchment CLR Services, please visit parchment.com/products/CLRServices .

About Parchment

Parchment believes credentials matter in the lifelong journey of a learner. Offering the most comprehensive academic credential management system, Parchment helps learners, academic institutions and employers request, verify and share credentials in simple and secure ways. Our platform has helped millions of learners, 4,740 high schools and districts, 1,690 university registrar offices, 10 state education agencies, and 7,325 receivers (including university admissions offices, background check companies, employers, college application services, OPMs, and certification and licensing boards) exchange more than 100 million transcripts, diplomas, certificates and other credentials globally. Founded in 2003, Parchment is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in California and Illinois. We help turn credentials into opportunities. Follow Parchment on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About AACRAO Consulting

AACRAO Consulting is the consulting service extension of AACRAO (American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers), a highly respected non-profit association with more than 11,000 members representing 2,600 institutions in over 40 countries. AACRAO Consulting provides services to universities and colleges of all sizes, across the US, Canada, and around the world. AACRAO has long been known for our expertise and resources for registrars and admissions professionals and AACRAO Consulting draws from AACRAO's extensive knowledge base resources to craft proactive, strategic solutions for improving enrollment results, fostering student success, improving institutional operations and services, using enrollment technologies to maximize them, and driving net revenue outcomes that support institutional health.

SOURCE Parchment LLC