Parchment and Credential Engine Partner to Help Learners and Employees Better Understand the Value of Academic and Professional Credentials

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Parchment, the industry leader in academic credentials management, announced an alliance with Credential Engine, a non-profit whose mission is to create credential transparency through free and open data standards. Available today, this collaboration provides learners, academic institutions, and employers deeper information about earned credentials shared through Parchment's digital credentials platform. Adding context to digital credentials enables students to communicate more about the learning behind their credentials, while also helping employers and graduate schools make more informed decisions on candidates.

In a time where institutions benefit from helping their students highlight the distinctions of their diplomas, certificates, and badges, sharing more explicitly what their graduates have learned directly from their digital credentials makes it easy for employers and graduate schools to see those merits. Parchment's collaboration with Credential Engine helps its users further engage with a credential to see organizational as well as program-level data within Parchment Award. How it works: through Credential Engine's Credential Registry, institutions publish rich credential data, such as requirements, program narrative, time to earn, subjects, and related industries. Parchment then matches the information about a credential, as published in the Credential Registry to the appropriate credentials being issued to individuals through Parchment Award, creating an enhanced view for learners and recipients.

"Helping our learners is at the center of everything we do. When institutions can articulate this level of data about their credentials, learners can show the market what capabilities their credential represents and the value they can bring to an institution or organization," said Parchment CEO Matthew Pittinsky. "Our collaboration with Credential Engine makes that information easily accessible through our integration of Credential Engine's open standard Credential Registry."

Last week the American Council on Education (ACE), the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO), and EDUCAUSE committed to credential transparency, encouraging their membership to participate by publishing their credentials to the Credential Registry. Parchment is also encouraging its more than 11K members to participate and describe their credential offerings through Credential Engine's Credential Transparency Description Language (CTDL) and house the data in its free and open, cloud-based Credential Registry in order to empower students, workers, employers, and policymakers to make more informed decisions about credentials and their value.

"Connecting the Registry to the Parchment platform brings valuable credential data to students and education providers alike," said Credential Engine Executive Director, Scott Cheney. "The comprehensive data now provided by the Registry, coupled with Parchment's extensive network, unleashes the power of credential information into the marketplace in a meaningful way and we are excited to build upon this work and tackle credential transparency once and for all—together."

About Parchment

Parchment is the most widely adopted digital credential service, allowing learners, academic institutions, and employers to request, verify, and share credentials in simple and secure ways. The platform has helped millions of people and thousands of schools and universities exchange more than 30 million transcripts and other credentials globally. Founded in 2003, Parchment Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in Roseville, CA, Denver, CO, Grand Rapids, MI, Toronto, ON and Washington, DC. Follow Parchment on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Credential Engine

Credential Engine is a nonprofit whose mission is to create credential transparency, reveal the credential marketplace, increase credential literacy and empower everyone to make more informed decisions about credentials and their value. The organization receives support from Lumina Foundation, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Walmart, Northrop Grumman Foundation, ECMC Foundation and Microsoft.

SOURCE Parchment Inc.

Related Links

https://www.parchment.com

