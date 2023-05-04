Parchment Announces Partnership with SmartPanda and Launches Powerful New Tool for Transcript Data Extraction and Automation

The data automation tool has been powering institutions and enabling admissions and enrollment leaders to remove manual processes for transfer evaluations and admissions since 2020.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Parchment , the industry leader in academic credentials management, announced a partnership with SmartPanda , a provider of mission-critical software solutions for higher education. The partnership combines market proven solutions that admissions and enrollment leaders can use to automate the import of transcript data from PDFs or XML/EDI files into their student information systems (SIS) or contact management system (CMS) without wasting time or expense on labor-intensive manual input processes.

Converting transcripts into data is a very manual process, causing a number of problems for both first-time and transfer students and admissions teams alike. Not only can this process be time-consuming and error-prone, but it can also lead to significant delays and frustration for all involved. In a SmartPanda study, manually entering a transcript takes more than 20 minutes on average. This not only slows down the application review process but can also result in important information being overlooked or missed entirely. With enrollment speed becoming increasingly important in today's competitive higher ed landscape, there is a growing need for a more efficient and streamlined approach to transcript processing to improve accuracy, speed, and overall efficiency for admissions offices.

With Parchment Receive Premium's Data Automation add-on, powered by SmartPanda's Raptor and EDI/XML Tool, admissions offices are able to receive application documents from the largest credential network of over 13,000 K-12 schools and districts, higher education institutions, and professional organizations in the world and associate the transcript data with a student record in a few clicks.

The partnership brings together the power of Parchment Receive, the most widely adopted transcript collection solution, with SmartPanda's Raptor and EDI/XML Tool, a proven set of data extraction and ingestion software. Institutions can instantly see the benefits of automating their received PDF transcripts as data by leveraging community shared transcript algorithms and SmartPanda's machine learning technology, which continually adapts its pattern recognition to new transcripts based on transcripts it has already encountered. SmartPanda's Raptor tool has already processed almost half a million transcripts from thousands of colleges and high schools in all 50 states and many foreign countries. For United States colleges, Raptor provides 95% coverage out of the box, enabling the Parchment network to benefit from learnings of the many institutions already licensing Raptor and the EDI/XML Tool.

Alongside Parchment's recently acquired course and program sharing, transfer articulation management, and dual enrollment solutions , Parchment Receive Premium + Data Automation can seamlessly enroll dual enrollment and transfer students, ensuring they stay on track and graduate on time.

"This exciting partnership with SmartPanda adds tremendous power and speed to Parchment's mission of turning credentials into opportunities," said Kevin Martin, Chief Growth Officer at Parchment. "The end result is that institutions can better serve students - both first-time and transfer - much more efficiently by getting them admissions decisions more quickly."

"We are thrilled by the opportunities this partnership will bring, as we leverage the strengths of our two innovative organizations," said Paul Rhinehart, Product Development Manager at SmartPanda. "Our new combined solution creates unparalleled value for admissions and enrollment officers by streamlining and automating the transcript process, which in turn makes it more efficient and saves time."

For more information about Parchment Receive + Data Automation, powered by SmartPanda's Raptor and EDI/XML Tool, please visit here: https://www.parchment.com/products/student-transcripts-data-automation/ .

About Parchment

Parchment believes credentials matter in the lifelong journey of a learner. Offering the most comprehensive academic credential management platform and network, Parchment helps learners, academic institutions and employers request, verify and share transcripts, diplomas, and other credentials in simple and secure ways. Our platform has helped millions of learners, over 13K districts, university registrar offices, institutions in 5 additional countries outside of the U.S. through Digitary by Parchment, state education agencies, and receivers (including university admissions offices, background check companies, employers, college application services, OPMs, and certification and licensing boards) exchange transcripts, diplomas, certificates, comprehensive learner records (CLRs) and other credentials globally. Parchment is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ and Melbourne, Australia, with offices in Loveland, OH and Gainesville, FL. We help turn credentials into opportunities. Follow Parchment on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

