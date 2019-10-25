Parchment Award Helps The Ontario University Registrars' Association Go Digital

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the leadership of Robyn Parr, OURA President and Assistant Registrar at Ryerson University, the Ontario University Registrars' Association has taken the next step in their digital credentials strategy by issuing digital certificates through Parchment Award . Certificates awarded will first include Professional Development, and subsequently in 2020 Awards of Excellence and Innovation.

"The Ontario University Registrars' Association provides professional development to its membership through leadership, cooperation, and information sharing. We're thrilled to provide a new way to recognize our members for their ongoing commitment to learning with digital credentials and look forward to finding new ways to share the contributions of our members using the Parchment platform," Robyn Parr, Ryerson University.

"As I think about the evolution of the role and function of the Registrar, in relation to the associations that support the development of the profession, it's incredibly important that these associations lead from the front and provide examples of innovations that may be used to enhance career skill sets, and the broader professional journey," Dr. Joe Stokes, University Registrar, Ontario Tech University; and Past-President, OURA.

Parchment Award allows for one-click verification and social sharing that increases your recipients' marketability and your brand reach. Parchment Award has the highest claim rates in the industry. As a signatory of the Groningen Declaration , Parchment is committed to making digital student data portability happen.

"The Ontario University Registrars' Association has an indelible and positive legacy on the registrar profession in Ontario, Canada, and the world. The members of this organization have and continue to exhibit stewardship and innovation with great energy. Parchment is privileged to partner with OURA and provide the unified platform through which OURA members can claim, share, and promote their accomplishments and professional development," Kevin Martin, General Manager, Higher Education - Parchment.

To learn more about Parchment Award, click here: https://www.parchment.com/products/

More on OURA: OURA is an association of Ontario university registrars, admissions, records, computer systems, recruitment, financial assistance, scholarships, awards, graduate studies and other university personnel involved in registrarial work. The association was formed in 1964.

More on Parchment: Parchment is the most widely adopted digital credential service, allowing learners, academic institutions, and employers to request, verify, and share credentials in simple and secure ways. The platform has helped millions of people and thousands of schools and universities exchange more than 30 million transcripts and other credentials globally.

Founded in 2003, Parchment Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in Roseville, CA, Denver, CO, and Grand Rapids, MI.

