Parchment District Transfer Enables K12 School Districts to Securely and Efficiently Manage Student Transfer Records

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parchment, the industry leader in academic credentials management, announced today the launch of District Transfer , a new component of Parchment's District Records Services , a comprehensive student record management solution for K12 schools and districts.

Today, many K12 schools and districts are experiencing a growing level of student transfers, especially in urban and metro areas. When learners change schools or school districts, it is critical that their academic and other records follow them in a timely way. Managing these file transfers manually via phone calls, fax, email, snail mail, and spreadsheets may not be organized, timely, secure, or easily traceable, putting private student information at risk. In addition, districts do not have an accurate view of student mobility to determine trends.

Parchment District Transfer is an online student records exchange that enables school districts to centralize, manage, and track requests for student transfer documents. Districts can easily and securely collect both intra and inter-district student records transfer requests, process and send the records, and receive detailed reporting in a simple and streamlined manner.

With Parchment District Transfer, schools and districts can:

Manage all student records requests on a single platform

Save time with streamlined online processing

Securely share records while maintaining FERPA compliance

See trends in student mobility with robust reporting

District Transfer leverages Parchment's extensive network of thousands of school districts nationwide.. In addition, the new offering expands Parchment's existing K12 services , supporting current student record requests for admissions, military, and employment, as well as alumni record requests for degree verification, admissions, and more.

"We've heard our member districts talk about the challenges they experience when it comes to receiving requests and sending student records when they transfer," said Sarah Kiley, General Manager of K12 at Parchment. "We thought this was an area where we can really support our members and reduce the friction of the whole process. District Transfer fits into our broader strategy of providing K12 school districts with a comprehensive digital records management solution."

About Parchment

For more than 20 years, Parchment has helped turn credentials into opportunities. As the most widely adopted digital credential platform and network, Parchment allows learners, academic institutions, and employers to request, verify, and share credentials in simple and secure ways. The platform has helped millions of people and thousands of schools and universities exchange more than 100 million transcripts and other credentials worldwide. Parchment LLC is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in Deerfield, IL, and Roseville, CA. Follow Parchment on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

