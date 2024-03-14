Parchment Expands Unified Inbox Partner Program with Xello to Enable More Learners to Securely Share Admissions Documents

Xello Now Connects to Parchment's Largest College Receiving Network in the World

SALT LAKE CITY, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Parchment, an Instructure company, the industry leader in academic credentials management, announced a partnership with Xello, the award-winning K-12 college and career readiness program, to securely deliver students' college application documents to higher education institutions and organizations using Parchment's widely adopted credential inbox, Parchment Receive . The partnership brings Parchment's national network of higher education admissions offices to thousands of high schools using Xello's K-12 online program, which will make the process of sending and receiving official documents faster and more secure.

This partnership enables Parchment's network of over 5.5K admissions offices to receive verified academic credentials electronically and securely sent through Xello's college and career readiness platform in Parchment Receive. Parchment Receive is the most widely adopted document inbox higher education admissions offices use to collect all electronic application documents sent from the Parchment Award platform and its Unified Inbox Partnership network.

K-12 counselors, higher ed admissions offices, and learners will all see benefits from a seamless integration between Parchment and Xello, including:

For K-12 counselors and administrators:

Enables schools using Xello's college and career readiness platform to securely deliver students' college application documents to 5.5K higher education admissions offices

higher education admissions offices Gives administrators using the Xello platform the confidence that their student's admissions documents are being transferred in the most efficient manner and in the way college admissions offices prefer

For higher education admissions offices:

Have a single place to receive, filter, automatically route, and reference document history from the largest sending network in the country

Make the admissions process faster, simpler, and more secure for students and their institutions

Know that every document received meets compliance requirements for transmitting student data

"Parchment's mission is to turn credentials into opportunities and partnering with Xello to let learners easily transmit their application documents through the Xello platform helps to realize that mission," said Kevin Martin, Vice President, Parchment Growth at Instructure. "The Parchment Unified Inbox Program allows us to extend our trusted network of higher ed admissions offices beyond the Parchment Award platform to help empower more learners, and that's a win for everyone involved."

"Creating a seamless post-secondary planning experience for students and the educators supporting them is a top priority for our platform," said Matt McQuillen, CEO and Co-Founder of Xello. "The integration with Parchment's vast network of educational institutions highlights our commitment to providing high-quality, reliable services that help both students and educators navigate this critical process successfully."

For more information, visit parchment.com and xello.world .

