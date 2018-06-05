Parchment Partners with GlobalSign to Provide Academic Institutions the Ability to Electronically Secure their Documents via the Cloud

Parchment is the most widely adopted digital credential service in the education marketplace, allowing learners, academic institutions, and employers to request, verify, and share credentials in simple and secure ways. The company serves the entire spectrum of the education marketplace, including K-12, higher education, continuing education providers and state agencies. Since its inception in 2003, Parchment has helped millions of people and thousands of schools and universities exchange more than 36 million transcripts and other credentials globally.

"The authenticity of digital credentials is paramount and credential issuers of all types trust Parchment's Credential Management platform to distribute millions of documents securely, worldwide. GlobalSign's Digital Signing Service has allowed us to apply industry-leading security to digital credential documents, through a streamlined API at a significant cost savings," said Jason Weaver, Senior Director of Product Management at Parchment.

Highly Scalable, Cloud-based API-Driven Digital Signing Service

GlobalSign's cloud-based Digital Signing Service makes publicly trusted digital signatures more accessible by integrating them directly into document workflow solutions while lowering barriers such as cost, maintenance, and internal expertise. Unlike traditional document signing products that require hardware and extensive cryptographic knowledge to source the required components, the Digital Signing Service provides everything needed to deploy digital signatures into any application with one API call, greatly simplifying the integration process.

"GlobalSign's Digital Signing Service brings together all the cryptographic components necessary to offer the most feature-rich and collaborative digital signature service on the market today," said Lila Kee, General Manager, Americas, GlobalSign. "We are very pleased that Parchment is using our Digital Signing Service to ensure that customer documents haven't been tampered with. Solutions like Parchment are ideal for GlobalSign's Digital Signing Service since they have document-heavy workflows that can benefit from signing the documents, ensuring the signer (organization or individual) identity, and tamper-proofing the documents with trusted timestamps."

