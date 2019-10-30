Parchment's Jason Weaver Named Board Vice-Chair of PESC Data Standards Organization

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parchment, the industry leader in academic credentials management, is proud to announce that Jason Weaver, Vice President of Product, has been elected vice-chair of the board of directors for the Postsecondary Electronic Standards Council (PESC).

Leading the establishment of trusted, free, and open data standards across the education domain, PESC embraces a voluntary, consensus-based approach with open and collaborative processes. Members develop and share interoperable data standards solutions that employ automated, reusable, cost-reducing, and sustainable technologies.

Weaver, a self-proclaimed data standards nerd, has been involved with PESC since 2014, served as volunteer co-chair of the Education Records User Group, participates in working groups for EdExchange and GEOCode and was elected to the board of directors in 2019. At Parchment, he is responsible for product strategy, solution design, and standards implementation.

"I'm excited about my new role at PESC," said Weaver. "As vice-chair, my goal is to support PESC's mission and help ensure that the hard work around governance operates stably and cooperatively, with a focus on building its community and evaluating the right emerging technologies."

PESC standards are widely used around transcript and financial aid processing. Parchment is the only commercial provider with the PESC seal of approval. Since 2009, Parchment has been committed to supporting all leading standards, including high school transcript XML and EDI with Parchment CEO, Matthew Pittinsky, also sitting on the IMS Global Digital Executive Board. These initiatives come together to help learners turn their credentials into opportunities which is aligned with the core mission of Parchment and the higher education community.

About Parchment

Founded in 2003, Parchment is the most widely adopted credential service, allowing learners, academic institutions, and employers to request, verify, and share credentials in simple and secure ways. The platform has helped millions of people exchange more than 40 million transcripts and other credentials globally. Follow Parchment on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About PESC

Established in 1997 at the National Center for Higher Education and headquartered in Washington, D.C., PESC is an international, 501 (c)(3) non-profit, community-based, umbrella association of data, software and education technology service providers; schools, districts, colleges and universities; college, university and state systems; local, state/province and federal government agencies; professional, commercial, vendor and non-profit organizations; and non-profit associations and foundations.

