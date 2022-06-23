PARCLL Announced as New Carrier on Popular ShipStation Platform.

"Completing the ShipStation integration is a significant milestone for PARCLL, and to already have several clients successfully leveraging our shipping solutions through ShipStation speaks to the long -term potential we see," said Vin D'Amato, Head of Sales & Strategic Alliances at PARCLL. "We're looking forward to building relationships with growth-oriented brands and helping them reliably and economically deliver shipments to their customers."

PARCLL will now provide ShipStation merchants new and highly competitively priced options for domestic delivery services, including its expedited 'zone-skipping' solution and its turnkey Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) cross-border last mile delivery services, which help rapidly growing e-commerce brands enter new markets.

About PARCLL

PARCLL is a global e-commerce logistics solutions provider built to serve shippers who demand better service, more reliability and more pricing options for domestic and cross border lightweight parcels. Equipped with a dynamic IT-platform, PARCLL provides best-in-class delivery services to U.S. brands, online sellers, e-commerce fulfillment providers, and digital shipping platforms. Domestically, PARCLL provides B2C small package delivery services from its strategically located, large-scale sortation hubs in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami and New York / New Jersey. Internationally, PARCLL offers fully-tracked DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) solutions into Canada, UK, the European Union and many other markets via its own eCommerce facilities based in each region.

