PARD Launches a New 3-in-1 Clip -on Thermal Rifle Scope- The FT34 !

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the hunting season approaches, PARD, a leading innovator in the night vision and thermal imaging field, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest groundbreaking product: FT34. The first-generation multipurpose thermal imaging rifle scope performs in any environment, and is poised to elevate our hunting experience to unprecedented heights.

3-in-1 Clip On Thermal Scope !

The FT34 offers unparalleled versatility, you can choose whether you want to carry it in your pocket and use it as a monocular thermal, attach it to your existing optical scope, or mount it as a stand-alone thermal sight on your rifle. The FT34 3-in-1 clip-on thermal scope features a compact and portable ergonomic design that further allows it to be used effectively as a thermal imaging monocular for searching purposes.

One of the standout features of the FT34 is its seamless transition from an optical scope to a thermal imaging powerhouse. The FT34 uses an adapter ring and a quick-release adapter that lets the user transform an everyday optical scope into one that can use thermal imaing. This feature empowers hunters to effortlessly navigate low-visibility conditions while retaining the familiar feel of an optical scope. It's designed with user-friendliness in mind, making operation intuitive and ensuring a smooth transition. Additionally, the inclusion of a quick-release adapter allows for swift and convenient disassembly when needed.

The FT34 boasts a high-resolution 384 * 288 sensor, equipped with an impressive NETD (Noise Equivalent Temperature Difference) of ≤ 25mK and 12μm pixel size.

What does this mean for user ?

Unparalleled clarity. Whether you're tracking heat signatures at a distance or seeking out the tiniest details, the FT34's images are as clear as day. And let's not forget the stunning visual display – the 12μm pixel size ensures you won't miss a thing.

Designed to redefine the hunting experience, the FT34 seamlessly integrates a high-precision laser range finder with a built-in ballistic calculator. This advanced ballistic calculation capability facilitates swift and accurate target acquisition, equipping hunters with the precision needed for confident shooting.

Last but certainly not least, the FT34's incredible recoil capacity of up to 6000 joules means it's up to any challenge. Whether you're wielding a .375 H&H, a 12-gauge, or a 9.3x64, the FT34 doesn't just handle it – it excels at it.

About PARD

PARD is a professional night vision and thermal imaging device manufacturer with more than 10 years on the global stage. PARD international has manufactured and distributed infrared night vision and thermal imaging devices in Europe over the last five years and in the United States for the past three years. PARD's product categories include night vision and thermal scopes, monoculars, and multi-spectral night vision & thermal imaging series.

To get more information, please check the link on our official website: https://pard.com/ft34-lrf-thermal-imaging-clip-on/, or follow PARD on Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

