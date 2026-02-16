Pardee Resources Company: Pardee Coal Operator Idles Mines

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pardee Resources Company (OTC: PDER) (the "Company") announced today that Greenbrier Minerals ("Greenbrier"), a coal operator on one of the Company's properties located in Logan County, West Virginia, issued a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification ("WARN") Notice on Friday, February 13, 2026. The WARN Notice indicates that Greenbrier, through various subsidiary companies, intends to idle seven coal mines, including several located on the Company's Logan County property, and begin laying off 530 employees around mid-April. Greenbrier claims the layoffs are due to "the current adverse market conditions". This action is likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's 2026 operating results as these mines were expected to generate between $4-5 million in revenues for the full year. While Pardee intends to work diligently to replace this production on its properties going forward, there can be no guarantee that it will be successful in doing so.

