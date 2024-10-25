Pardee Resources Company: Updated Communication Procedures

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pardee Resources Company (OTC: PDER) (the "Company") announced today that it will update its procedures for most communications with shareholders effective with the distribution of the Q3 2024 Report. Specifically, going forward, Pardee intends to post its notices, annual and other financial reports, and other materials first on the OTC Markets website https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PDER/disclosure and shortly thereafter, send these materials out for email and U.S. Mail distribution. As a result, we expect that Pardee's quarterly financial reports will be posted on the OTC Market's website during the first week of May, August, and November and the annual report will be posted during mid-April. While we do not currently plan to change the existing email and U.S. Mail distribution of Pardee's reports, shareholders will now also be able to access these materials through the OTC Market's website in advance of their normal receipt of these reports. The Company further intends to issue a Press Release when it posts Pardee reports on the OTC website.

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, difficult economic conditions and other risks and uncertainties. As a result, these forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any obligation to) update or alter these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

