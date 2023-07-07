Parent Assist Link Solutions Announces a Revolutionary Digital Awareness Tools EIVA for Early Childhood Intervention Unveiled

HAMILTON, N.J., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Parent Assist Link Solutions proudly introduce the company's groundbreaking software product, designed exclusively for early childhood intervention (0-5 years), marking a significant milestone in the field. This innovative solution is poised to revolutionize the way we identify and assist children facing developmental and behavioral challenges, while empowering parents and educators with invaluable insights.

More than just a product, our software represents the culmination of cutting-edge research in child development. Drawing upon the esteemed guidelines of the AAFP and CDC, it ensures that a child's growth trajectory remains uncompromised. As Benjamin Franklin wisely proclaimed, "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure." Anchored by this principle, our software enables governments to shift their healthcare investments towards prevention, potentially saving a lifetime of treatment costs (as exemplified by the IDEA act in the US).

At the core of the company's software are AI and Machine Learning-powered digital bots, seamlessly compatible with an array of devices including Amazon Echo and Apple Watch. These bots provide indispensable parental support, while a convenient text/web-based service simplifies inquiries related to children's growth milestones and potential developmental triggers. Furthermore, their state-of-the-art permissioned private Hyperledger blockchain-based cloud platform facilitates seamless information flow among parents and various care providers such as speech therapists, physical therapists, ENT specialists, pediatricians, and more.

One of the standout features of the software is its ability to track a child's progress over time, empowering parents and educators to intervene when necessary. In the words of Whitney M. Young, "It is better to be prepared for an opportunity and not have one than to have an opportunity and not be prepared." Parent Assist Link Solutions' software ensures preparedness by equipping parents and educators with valuable resources and tips to effectively support their child's development.

The company firmly believes in the transformative potential of our software to shape the future of young children and their families. They are thrilled to offer parents and educators an exclusive firsthand experience of its capabilities and address any inquiries they may have. Please don't hesitate to reach out to us at your earliest convenience.

Parent Assist Link Solutions Corp is a trailblazing provider of digital awareness tools, dedicated to fostering early childhood intervention. Our mission is to empower parents, educators, and care providers with innovative solutions that enhance children's developmental journeys. With a deep commitment to cutting-edge research and technological advancements, we strive to create a brighter future for young children worldwide.

