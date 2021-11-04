Parent Company of AXY Wrap™ Names Rachel Packer Chief Legal Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRE financial firm, Axylyum Charter, has announced that they have appointed Rachel G. Packer as their Chief Legal Officer. The firm changed the landscape of lending earlier this year with the introduction of their exclusive product, AXY Wrap™. A first for the industry, this portfolio-wide engagement option enables lenders to grow their businesses by the removal of default risk.

The company has seen exponential growth with the recruitment of numerous new hires and partnerships. The addition of a Chief Legal Officer will enable the firm to increase their already sizable legal department and to better support their growing client base.

"We are very pleased to welcome Rachel to the organization. She is highly respected in the industry and has a tremendous amount of experience in both litigation and operations. Her exceptional track record of fostering business growth will help support Axylyum during this time of rapid expansion," stated Steven Amshen, chief general counsel at Axylyum Charter.

Rachel's legal career spans more than a decade, during which she led teams with extensive experience in residential mortgage lending, financial institutions, and state and federal litigation. Prior to joining Axylyum, Rachel was a partner with Parker Ibrahim & Berg LLP, where she represented large financial institutions, mortgage lenders, and default servicers.

In addition, she represented securitized trusts in matters involving complex commercial litigation, consumer finance matters, and bankruptcy in both state and federal courts, as well as the trial and appellate levels. Other career highlights include prior tenures with Day Pitney LLP and Blank Rome LLP, and a judicial clerkship with the Hon. David B. Katz in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Essex County, Family Division.

"When Axylyum approached me with the opportunity to be their Chief Legal Officer, I didn't think twice. Within a brief period of time, Axylyum has become widely known in the private lending space and has developed an excellent reputation. I am excited to be a part of the growth of such a dynamic company, and to bring my years of knowledge and experience in mortgage lending to the organization," stated Rachel.

In her new role, Rachel will be responsible for the litigation and operational direction on all regulatory issues at both a state and federal level. As part of Axylyum's executive team, she will be establishing effective operational processes and compliance programs.

Active in the legal community, Rachel is a member of the New York City Bar Association and the Hispanic Bar Association of New Jersey. She is also a Barrister of both the Bankruptcy Inn of Court and the Brennan-Vanderbilt Inn of Court. An avid writer, she has been featured in such notable publications as Mortgage Daily and the New Jersey Law Journal, where she was awarded the 2019 'New Leaders of the Law' award.

ABOUT AXYLYUM CHARTER:

Axylyum Charter has disrupted the commercial lending space with their growth enablement product, AXY Wrap™. Specifically designed for private money lenders, AXY Wrap™ supports portfolio expansion by the removal of default risk.

