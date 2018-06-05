Parent Company of Bearpaw Footwear to Acquire Flip Flop Shops Franchise

The Flip Flop Shops brand is exclusively devoted to the most fashion-forward styles of lifestyle footwear. Setting the standard when it comes to being able to "Free Your Toes," Flip Flop Shops is devoted to creating and promoting a healthy, stress-free lifestyle. Initially franchising in 2008, the company now consists of 59 retail locations globally with plans to continue expanding before the end of the year.

Bearpaw Holdings, LLC will market and grow the Flip Flop Shops brand as it has done with Bearpaw. Best known for their footwear favoring the Fall/Winter seasons, Bearpaw utilizes sheepskin to create comfortable shoes that keep up with the styles of today.

"The Bearpaw sheepskin boot is the flip flop of winter," stated Tom Romeo, CEO & Founder of Bearpaw. "The alliance between Flip Flop Shops and Bearpaw will create the perfect balance of seasonal products and styles for consumers to enjoy year-round. Bearpaw Holdings is excited to enter the business of the Flip Flops of the summer."

ABOUT BEARPAW HOLDINGS, LLC:

Parent company to Bearpaw Footwear, Bearpaw Holdings manufactures and sells footwear for men, women, and children. The company offers a range of leather and fur boots, slippers, suede and oily pressed uppers, and knit shafts and uppers. It serves customers through retailers in the United States and internationally, as well as online. The company was founded in 1986 by Tom Romeo and is based in Citrus Heights, California.

Symphony Investment Partners, a boutique investment firm based in Washington DC and in Montecito, California, advised Cherokee in this transaction.

