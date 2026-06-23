Parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, Point32Health, recognized as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States

CANTON, Mass., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, Point32Health, was named to Points of Light's The Civic 50® for the sixth time.

This national award recognizes the top socially responsible organizations in the country. Point32Health was one of only five New England-based companies named to the 2026 list.

"Healthy communities are essential to a thriving business," said Patrick Gilligan, President and CEO of Point32Health. "As a not-for-profit organization, we have a deep and ongoing commitment to the people and communities we serve, whether through strategic community investments, colleague volunteerism and giving or business practices designed to improve health and well–being."

Now in its 14th year, The Civic 50 is the nation's leading corporate social impact recognition program, celebrating excellence in employee volunteering, community investment and social impact strategy.

"Today's leading companies understand that community engagement is more than a program, it's a reflection of their commitment to advancing social impact in ways that strengthen both their company and the communities they serve," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of Points of Light. "Point32Health demonstrates how to embed purpose into the employee experience, build authentic relationships with communities and use business as a force for good. We're proud to honor them with the 2026 Civic 50 award."

The Civic 50 survey, which recognizes public and private companies with annual revenues of at least $1 billion, allows CSR teams to track purposeful volunteering, giving and community engagement insights. The survey includes quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process. The Civic 50 remains the only survey and ranking system focused exclusively on measuring corporate community engagement.

To view the Points of Light report and see the full list of The Civic 50 2026 honorees, visit https://www.pointsoflight.org/press-releases/points-of-light-announces-2026-honorees-of-the-civic-50-and-releases-key-insights/

About Point32Health

Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, is a leading not-for-profit health and well-being organization dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable health care. Serving nearly 2 million members, our purpose is to guide and empower healthier lives.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to create positive change through volunteering and civic engagement. Through work with nonprofits, companies and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs in communities. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 3.8 million volunteers across 32 countries. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

Contact:

Allie Richards, Point32Health Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE Point32Health