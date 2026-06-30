Point32Health Appoints Brian O'Grady and Angela Meoli to Board of Directors

CANTON, Mass., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health today announced the appointment of Brian O'Grady and Angela Meoli to its board of directors, further strengthening the organization's governance with two accomplished leaders who bring extensive experience in health plan operations and strategy.

"Brian and Angela bring exceptional leadership experience and a deep understanding of the evolving health care landscape to our board," said Patrick Gilligan, president and chief executive officer of Point32Health. "Their contributions will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and deliver greater value to our members and customers. We are thrilled to welcome them to the board."

O'Grady announced his retirement at the end of last year as president and chief executive officer of Capital District Physicians' Health Plan, Inc. (CDPHP®), a position he held since 2024. O'Grady previously held several senior leadership roles at CDPHP beginning in 2014. Prior to joining CDPHP, he held leadership roles years at HealthNow New York, Inc. (BlueShield of Northeastern New York) and at Anthem BlueCross and BlueShield of New Hampshire. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the State University of New York at Albany and an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University.

Meoli has served as owner and president of A3M Consulting since August 2024, advising organizations undergoing health care transformation and delivering strategic insight, operational expertise, and talent management solutions. She previously held several senior leadership roles at CVS Health, including senior vice president of the strategic enterprise office, where she led efforts to evolve the company's strategy for building a health services business focused on payor-agnostic care delivery, including primary care acquisitions. Prior to joining CVS, Meoli held leadership roles at Aetna and Coventry Health Care. She earned her Bachelor of Science from Penn State University.

About Point32Health

Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, is a leading not-for-profit health and well-being organization dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable health care. Serving nearly 2 million members, our purpose is to guide and empower healthier lives.

Media Contact: Philip Tracey, [email protected]

SOURCE Point32Health